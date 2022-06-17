Are you leaving America? Federico Viñas already knows where he wants to play

The Uruguayan striker and his representative are clear about what is best for them ahead of the 2022 Opening Tournament.

In two weeks a new Liga MX tournament begins and America is still in the process of putting together the squad that will face the 2022 Opening Tournament. With the imminent arrival of a central defender, the next objective of the azulcrema board is define who of the foreigners should leaveand in the list is Federico Vinas.

From the Uruguayan who arrived as a total unknown in 2019 and won over the fans with goals and good performances, he is now on the thin line of following or leaving the Coapa nest. In this regard, the striker assured that he doesn’t know what fate has in store for himbut if it were up to him, he would like to remain with the capital team.

In the first training of the azulcremas after the preseason in Cancun, Quintana Roo, the first men’s team reported this Thursday morning in Coapa. Upon his arrival, Viñas assured that for now he does not know his future, although on the other hand, in Monumental Eagles we were able to know that his representative was blunt in ensuring that Fede does not leave the capital.

Bravos de Juárez is not an option

Despite the fact that in the last hours it was announced that the 23-year-old striker interested the borderViñas’ priority is the same as always; he doesn’t want to leave America, less now that has the support of Fernando Ortíz.

For the player it is good news, but for the club it can mean a less option to free up a foreigner placealthough it was recently leaked that Bruno Valdez has several proposals and seems to have the days numbered in the nest.

