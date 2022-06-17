Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox expecting a baby? Or better yet, did they get married in secret?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have sparked rumors regarding their relationship and there is already talk that they could be expecting a baby, and it is also speculated that they married in a private wedding. Where did these rumors come from? Here we tell you.

The pregnancy and marriage rumors that sparked Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

During his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, the singer of ‘Bloody Valentine’, 32, called Fox, 36, his “wife” and referred to his “unborn child”.

“I wrote this song for my wife”he said, following his guitar solo.

MGK then he began to perform his song ‘Twin Flame’which included the lyrics: “You’re too good for me / I’m too bad to keep it / I’m too sad, lonely / I only want you.”

During the performance, he also paused and said: “And this is for our unborn child”, before continuing.

His comments reportedly stunned the audience, with a source telling E! Journalists “They looked puzzled and said, ‘Wife?'”

It’s unclear if MGK is announcing a pregnancy for the engaged couple, but that line doesn’t appear to be part of their song lyrics.

Before the show, the couple was also photographed getting cozy on the red carpet. MGK was photographed with his hands on Fox’s stomach during an interview, apparently hinting at a baby bump. One reporter even noted how “in love” they looked.

Fox and MGK also revealed that they would celebrate the birthday number 36 of Fox at midnight.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Arrive at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in January after nearly two years of dating.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree”Fox, 36, wrote in the caption of her post. “We asked for magic. We didn’t realize the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma.”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we’d been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And like every life before this one, and like in all the following lives. that, i said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22?