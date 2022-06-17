Applaud Britney Spears for her marriage!

Agency Mexico

Mayra Veronica, ex-girlfriend of Sam Asghari, has surprised by expressing herself in the best way of the current husband of Britney Spears, ensuring that the singer could not get a better partner than the model.

In an interview for the Despierta América program, the Cuban recalled that Asghari also supported her at the time as he does now with the American.

“Back then I had a management team that was very controlling, more or less or very similar to what was happening (to Britney) with the father, and he was there for me back then, it was when I was breaking up with all that and I couldn’t, and he helped me a lot. I know that he has been a good support for her too, ”said Mayra Verónica.

Ensuring that the age difference will not be an obstacle for the couple, the Latin artist stressed that the model is the type of person that Spears needs right now. “I being that the moment she is going through needs a person like Sam, I don’t think she is a bad influence […] Even if it’s for fun, I think that’s what she needs right now.”

After declaring that he is a faithful man and does not believe that he cheats on Britney in this way, the Cuban recalled the way in which he indirectly made the so-called Pop Star meet her now husband.

“I was making a video, I was fighting with my ex, I know him, and I say ‘why not? If he’s so cute let’s put him in the video’, as my management was trying to break with everything that was going on, they put in a stylist who they knew the stylist was going to fall in love with. The stylist took a real liking to him, and then he had to style another video, and it was Britney’s,” he recounted.

Finally, Mayra Veronica assured that she has nothing but good wishes for the singer and the model, emphasizing that if her romance were to end, she is sure it will not be due to Sam. “He is very good, and he supports, he helps, so I don’t think it will be his fault. I wish them a lot of happiness and they have something very nice that if they take care of it, it will last a long time.”