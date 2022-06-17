Antonio Banderas’ reaction to seeing Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones 5

There is no doubt that one of the most anticipated films by fans is Indiana Jones 5, the new (and we assume that this time the last) installment of the saga in which Harrison Ford puts on his hat and whip again for another exciting adventure.

Among the new signings of the indiana jones 5 movie is the Spanish actor Antonio Banderaswhom we have recently seen in the Uncharted movie.

Although he has been a worldwide celebrity for decades, Banderas could not help but bring out his inner fan when he met Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones 5.

In a recent interview for Entertainment Tonight, Antonio Banderas shared his excitement when he met Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones 5.

“The first day I got to do my makeup early, there’s a knock on the door, I look back and say, ‘Hi,’ and it was Indiana Jones with his wig, the hat, everything. It was like, ‘Wow, this is weird,'” she said. the actor.

“I saw Indiana Jones when I moved to Madrid in the early 1980s. I even remember the name of the cinema, and I thought: ‘My God, this is the future of movies, adventure movies,’ and that’s how it was for many years. For 40 years Now, everything is changing. The cinema paradigm is changing“, he added.

At the moment the details of the plot of Indiana Jones 5 are not known, so we will have to wait for official information to be released in this regard.

What is known is that Steven Spielberg will not finally direct the next installment of the saga, giving the witness to james mangoldknown for his work on Logan, Le Mans ’66 or Walk the Line.

In addition to Ford and Banderas, the cast of Indiana Jones 5 includes actors Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Olivier Richters.

If everything goes fine, The movie Indiana Jones 5 will be released in theaters on June 30, 2023. Meanwhile, here we recommend some of the best websites to watch free movies online in Spanish.