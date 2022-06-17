Antonina Canal explains how to get it in Yes I can and it’s easy

In this episode of Yes I can and it’s easy the aura-soma therapist and coach Well-being Antonina Canal shares an exercise to fully practice forgiveness and gratitude and change your mindset to heal relationships. According to her, this exercise allows you to achieve a full life full of benefits, because the transformation begins from the mind and positive energy.

in the specialized magazine Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin A study was published which found that those who practiced forgiveness reported greater life satisfaction, a more positive mood, and even better physical health.

Additionally, according to psychological studies on forgiveness, this act releases feelings of anger or guilt, which can reduce levels of anxiety and depression.

In the case of gratitude, from the perspective of positive psychology, it has been shown that those people who face life with a positive attitude -focusing on the good and reinforcing positive thoughts- have a greater ability to adapt to situations of stress.

For the coach of well-being Antonina Canal, these benefits make forgiveness and gratitude tools of liberation that allow positive thoughts to come into life.

Discover the diet of forgiveness and gratitude and enjoy the benefits it will bring to your life, with Antonina Canal in Yes I can and it’s easy.

After having studied plastic arts at the School of Visual Arts in New York, Antonina has dedicated herself to exploring oriental culture and discovering the relationship between women, dance, healing and inner power. In addition, she has written the books: The awakening of the goddess (2017), Yes I can and it’s easy (2018), Life is a dance (2019), The tarot of the fairies (2020) and Women’s self love agenda (2022).

She was a pioneer in bringing oriental dance to Colombia by opening her Prem Shakti Arabic dance academy in 1999 and to be sworn in and teacher of honor at the Great International Festival of Oriental Dance Ahlan Wa Sahlan in Cairo (Egypt). Today she is known as a cultural manager and she is a writer, lecturer, Aura-soma therapist, dancer and coach business and empowerment

