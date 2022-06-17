Anna Paquin reveals how bad Hugh Jackman had it filming ‘X-Men’

In the year 2000, when sam raimi He still had a year left to release his spider-man and the MCU wasn’t even a possibility, it was certain Marvel mutants who conquered the big screen. that first X Men, directed by Bryan Singer and Hugh Jackman donning Wolverine claws, It was the first big bet in this new and tremendous era of capes and mesh cinema in which we continue to live.

Jackman, without going any further, owes his international fame and his subsequent unstoppable career to that hero with adamantium bones whom he would play nine more times (counting his cameos in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Apocalypse Y Deadpool 2). Nevertheless, His first experience as a wolfish mutant was not easy at all, as his partner Anna Paquin has revealed, who gave life to Sassy Girl, in an interview for the show Jess Cage (via IndieWire).

“Hugh was the person I always had the closest relationship with because I had all my scenes with him,” he began to explain, before pointing out that Jackman “He’s a lovable and very kind human being.” Their friendship made it even more difficult for the actress to witness certain sequences that were very hard for the Australian to shoot.

“In this first film they squeezed him and he never, ever complained,” He has told, and has recalled a scene in particular that shows it: “It was 40 degrees below zero and they threw him on his back from a building over and over again. And despite this he had all the time in the world to be a normal and kind person “.

Paquin has also recalled how he had to help him with Wolverine’s cigar when Jackman was in Wolverine’s claws. “I had to get the cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws without hurting himself,” the actress has stated. Thus, while Rogue became a kind of apprentice to Wolverine in that first X-Men adventure on the big screen, Paquin was Jackman’s faithful companion and assisted him when he needed it.

Despite its unstable box office results, the mutant franchise led by the Australian actor led to several spin-offs, as the saga centered on his character and culminating in the acclaimed Logan. Now that the X-Men are owned by Disney, we’ll see how they fit into the prolific MCU led by Kevin Feig. For now, the possible new Wolverine already has a complicated task to face: that of replacing good old Hugh in his most iconic role.

