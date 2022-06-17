Anime Mania Codes (June 2022): How to Get Free Gems and Gold on Roblox

Anime Mania codes on Roblox can be used to claim gems and gold to create your own roster of characters from various anime, so read on to find out everything you need to know about how to redeem these codes in June 2022.

The Anime Mania Experience based on Roblox by Anime Legends Studios features a wide variety of popular characters from animated series and movies. Inspired by other popular titles like Ani-Blox Legends and All Star Tower DefenseAnime Mania is possibly one of the most fun games available on Roblox.

However, each of these characters must be unlocked with gems, and while you can choose to progress through the game for them, the entire process to do so is quite lengthy.

That’s where these codes are essential, and while you won’t receive an infinite amount of gems, you’ll be able to boost your overall progression. With that being said, let’s dive deeper and check out all the active and expired codes for Anime Mania in June 2022.

Updated June 14, 2022 to confirm active codes.

Codes of Anime Mania in Roblox

As of June 14, 2022, there are two active codes for Anime Maniawhich have been verified and are currently confirmed to work.

Furthermore, the developer has also confirmed that more new codes will be released for the game when Anime Mania reaches the milestone of 160,000 likes on Roblox. Since the game currently has over 158,000 likes, new codes will be available soon.

codes rewards YAKRUSFINALGOODBYE (NEW) Free gems and gold REVIVAL?? 200 gems and 200 gold

How to Redeem Anime Mania Codes on Roblox

To redeem your Anime Mania codes on Roblox, follow these short steps below to get your free rewards:

Go to the official Anime Mania page and click the green button to start the game .

Once in the game, click the ‘ Codes’ located in the bottom left of the screen .

Write your codes in the dialog window that appears on your screen and click ‘ Send ‘ to redeem your rewards.

And that’s it! Enjoy the rewards.