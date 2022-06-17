animals you can not have as pets

In Europe alone, it is estimated that there are more than 200 million pets living together in European homes, but perhaps not all of them should be there. Not all of them are considered by the administrations as pets, no matter how much some humans insist on it.

In fact, most countries in the world create what have been called “negative lists”, that is, a series of animals that their legislation does not allow to have as pets.

So, any animal that does not appear in that negative list of each country can be considered as a possible pet? No. Some wild or endangered animals are missing from many of these lists. These species remain in a legal vacuum that the authorities are in the process of solving as soon as possible.

In addition, one premise must be very clear: that you can does not mean that you should, far from it. But the truth is that the trafficking of species is the third most profitable illicit business worldwide, only surpassed by the illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons.

Against this, experts point out that the most important thing is education and empathy. The complex physical and behavioral needs that many of these animals have are difficult to assume in a home and in many cases the purchase of these species feeds a business that actually destroys their natural habitats.

In addition, exotic animals can play a huge role in transmitting diseases to people or other animals with which they live, they can also be poisonous or aggressive or have a predatory nature.

One of the animal species that is not legal in Spain are

hedgehogs. It is not allowed to be kept as a pet because it would endanger the native spices of our country.

George Clooney made it fashionable by walking his Vietnamese pig through Hollywood /



Joseph Simal



Another animal that you better not consider having as a pet in Spain is

the vietnamese pigit is true that it became very fashionable a few years ago when George Clooney walked with his through Hollywood, but it is a complicated animal to have at home and many people ended up abandoning it, causing it to mix with wild boars, causing an overpopulation that broke the natural balance in some areas.

We all know people who have had or have

turtles at home. However, you have to be very careful because you cannot have just any species.

A few years ago there was a huge boom that translated into very high dropout rates. Some turtles in the wild compete with native species and can transmit diseases such as salmonellosis to them, which causes populations to rapidly and excessively reduce.

The Argentine Parrot They were not only very common in houses, but now they are also very common in parks and public spaces, so much so that it has forced the municipal authorities of some cities to consider the extermination of their enormous populations.

the lovebird It would be another of the species that you cannot and should not have as a pet and not only because it is prohibited by law. They are very unruly and affectionate birds with their owners, the problem is that such rare reproductive mixtures occur that the species itself may become endangered.

Some of the species mentioned have entered the black list of prohibited species as pets due to mistreatment by humans, for having abandoned them to their fate in an ecosystem that was not theirs.

Many times the problem is not generated by animals but by mistreatment by humans.

A study carried out in the Basque Country by researchers Jorge Echegaray and Carles Vilá analyzed, among other aspects, different feces from feral dogs, domestic dogs that for some reason were abandoned by their owners and have become feral.

Feral dogs, wild dogs as they are popularly known, have no problem approaching human environments and find it much easier to hunt farm animals than wild animals.

Up to 71% of the prey items identified in feral dog feces were cattle, and of that percentage, half were sheep.

It is true that not all dogs become feral, not all can reach that level of adaptation to the wild, according to experts they have to be animals that can either learn to hunt effectively or already know how to hunt when they are abandoned .