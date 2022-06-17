Angelina Jolie’s daughter’s passion for dance and other celebs’ talents

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, aka Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has an artistic talent and no, it’s not about acting. It is indeed a hip-hop dancer: you may have sneaked some videos on Tik Tok. A YouTube channel was also born that collects his performances in case you want to peek a bit at the lessons held at the Millennium Dance Complex. As imaginable it is not exactly any school but the same one that formed Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

But she is not the only celeb who has a talent to discover!

ZAYN MALIK AND THE BOTTLES

The former member of the one direction is a marvel of street art. Well yes, besides the high notes he is also the graffiti wizard. It is always found that in his house there are walls available to vent his art.

SELENA GOMEZ… WHAT TO SAY?

Singer, actress, performer, influencer, entrepreneur in the world of make-up and activist with a heart on the topic of mental health. She took a more frivolous hidden talent to dampen and lo and behold Selena Gomez has the ability to spit gum into the air and catch it on the fly, up to 32 consecutive times. Almost more surprising than a Grammy Award.

COLE SPROUSE BEHIND THE ROOM