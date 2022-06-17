Angelina Jolie and the most dizzying moment of her career

Angelina Jolie is a versatile actress. From action to drama, she has been able to embody different shades of performance art. Today we will stop at a particular movie, and moreover: at a scene. Join us in this speedy plot.

Born in the sunny Los Angeles CaliforniaIn 1975, Angelina Jolie had the dramatic arts as a goal since she was a child. Since her official debut in cyborg 2 (1993), Jolie with more or less assiduity has not left the big screen.

Winner of a Oscarfor Best Supporting Actress for her enormous role in Girl, Interrupted, where she shared the shoot with the talented Winona Ryder, both delivering a drama about madness, confinement and medication. In turn, it is worth mentioning, they have delivered three Golden Globes and two awards Screen Actors Guild.

Outside of the laurels, which are usually unfair with a career, Jolie marked an era of cinema. Her roles as Lara Croft or as Sara “Sway” Wayland in 60 seconds are endearing.

in tork, we enjoy when automotive culture and cinema intermingle. And today we will stop at a moment in Jolie’s career. This is the movie Wanted, where she is the protagonist. This film, based on the Mark Millar comic, and the secret “Fraternity” that it brings with it, was released in 2008.

With a somber, urban and somewhat sexual aesthetic, Wanted caught the eye. And what to say about viper red that is, by little, one more protagonist. Jolie driving it and shooting at the same time, boy did it work.

There is one scene in particular that stands out from the rest and it is a high-speed chase.. As the “world” of this film indicates: it is nocturnal, it is vertiginous and it is dramatic and includes policemen and flights through the air, turns, tenacious looks, all the resources that cinema has at its disposal to generate epic in the chest of the spectators.

color data: the vast majority of risk scenes in this film were carried out by the athletic and elastic Jolie.

Below is the full chase scene. SE busca: