Scammers are everywhere. Before giving any data we must make sure the person on the other end is who they say they are. This type of criminal has emerged in recent times using one of the oldest excuses: love.

Ana Rosa’s program contacted Clara on Tuesday, the victim of a scammer who posed as actor Robert Downey Jr. and that, after many hours of conversations, he managed to swindle more than 50,000 euros.

“In the beginning you start a friendship. You say: ‘let’s see if I can contact my favorite actor on Instagram, it seems possible to talk to him’. You see photos and you think it’s possible until one day I got a friend request from (supposedly) Robert Downey Jr.”, Clara commented.





The woman has highlighted that the scammer was an “educated and clean” person and decided to be her friend. The scammer took advantage of Clara’s devotion to Iron Man to get it to be completely blinded.

The victim has pointed out that she even studied English to be able to have a fluid conversation with the alleged Hollywood actor. The scammer began to ask her for money and she, in an act of good faith, requested several credits from the bank to be able to lend you the necessary amounts.

The scammer led him to believe that, being divorced, his bank accounts had been blocked and he had no money to pay court costs. “He said that his wife has influence in the Government due to the couple he is currently with and this politician has a lot of power,” added Clara, who, laughing, highlighted: “Robert Downey Jr. couldn’t go to jail. I totally bought into it.”





“You never finish him. When I sent him 40,000 euros I said that I would not send him any more. But it’s like a temptation because he was telling me that he would come and you think that it won’t be long and you make one last effort, but never ends“added the woman.

Clara has indicated that, finally, the Civil Guard contacted her to inform her that she was being scammed. “It cost me a lot because I was really in love. Now I think about it and say: ‘how silly’ “. However, Patricia Pardo has stressed that Clara loved who she was supposed to be her partner and, therefore, she is not to blame for having been the victim of a deception.