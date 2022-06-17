Ana de Armas: this is the actress who plays Marilyn Monroe – Film and TV – Culture

Netflix recently shared the promotional images of a biographical film about Marilyn Monroe called ‘Blonde’, based on the homonymous book by Joyce Carol Oates and which will star Ana de Armas.

The photos quickly became viral on social networks due to the incredible similarity of the Cuban with the singer, actress and model of the fifties. The interpretation of Ana de Armas can be appreciated starting next September 23, when the film will be released on the streaming platform.

In the past, the Cuban has received good reviews and awards due to her acting work. She has even starred in music videos in her short but award-winning career. In fact, she has already been invited on several occasions to the award cycles of the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes.

From the island to Hollywood

The woman was born in Havana, Cuba, on April 30, 1988 into a family that has supported her at every step of her career.

His father was a philosopher who graduated from a Soviet university and had worked as a bank manager, teacher and even deputy mayor of the city. While her mother, she worked in the area of ​​Human Resources in the Cuban Ministry of Education.

His older brother, Javier de Armas, resides in New York City and works as a photographer. Due to his opposition to Decree 349, in which they submit art to state interests, he was questioned by the Cuban authorities in 2020 and watched for some time afterwards.

This is how he sees himself playing his new role. Photo: Netflix’s ‘Blonde’.

Ana de Armas grew up in a Cuba where food rationing was the norm, and where her access to culture outside the island was limited. She just enjoyed 20 minutes of cartoons a day and she watched movies on the television of one of her neighbors, because in her house they could not afford it.

This taught her to memorize the dialogues she had just seen, according to her, she spent hours reciting fragments in front of the mirror. Her lack of material objects has not taken away her sleep and she remembers her childhood fondly.

“In a way, it just made it more special,” said de Armas in an interview with the entertainment and fashion outlet ‘Net a Porter’.

At the age of 14, she auditioned for the National School of Art in Cuba and there began her career as an actress. She shot three movies while she was a student, but Just before graduating as a professional, he decided to go to Spain, thanks to the fact that her grandparents were natives of that nation, because she did not want to be anchored to Cuba. By law, artists are required to stay on the island for at least three years after graduation.

Your stay in Europe

She lived in Madrid and shortly after was able to contact an agent who would take her to get a role in the series ‘El Internado’. Playing the character of ‘Carolina Leal’ she managed to make a name for herself in Spain, but she initially wanted them to remove her character because she didn’t want to play teenagers for long. Ultimately, she played Leal for six seasons.

Despite his moderate success in Spain, he decided to go to the United States and penetrate the Hollywood market. But there was only one drawback: he did not speak a shred of English when he arrived in America. Even directors and agents warned him that he should return when he knew how to speak the language.

The actress on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP

In an interview with the digital media ‘Magazine C’, de Armas recalled that in an audition they told her that they would contact her in a couple of years, but she decisively declared: “We’ll talk to each other in two months.”

The first role he played in the United States was alongside Keanu Reeves in the film ‘Knock Knock’, for which the actress learned her parts phonetically, without even managing English.

Since then he has already participated in 13 productions, some of the most notable are: ‘Blade Runner 2049’, the latest installment of the James Bond saga, ‘No time to die’ and now what promises to be a starring role in ‘Blonde’.

