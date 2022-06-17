An offer of €90 million is being prepared for Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan is showing itself quickly during the current transfer market. After a past season in which he was left with honey on his lips and failed to repeat the Serie A title, the team from Lombardy works incessantly with a view to providing their coach with a squad of even higher level.

Follow after this ad

The focus is on the offensive plot, where it has accelerated in a notable way in the acquisition of Paulo Dybala with the letter of freedom under his arm after ending his tie with Juventus and Romelu Lukaku, who is expected to land through a loan from Chelsea just a year after his departure.

Tottenham moves signing

In this situation, there is already talk of possible casualties such as that of Edin Dzeko, who has not been slow to appear on the scene in the form of a possible reinforcement of different squads such as Juventus or Valencia. Meanwhile, other clubs knock on the door with the clear intention of taking advantage of the situation and being able to catch San Siro before the market closes.

Clara shows is the information that we can find published by the market specialist Alfredo Pedullà, a source according to which Tottenham is preparing an offer of no less than €90 million for the Argentine international Lautaro Martínez, a 24-year-old attacker who last season He added 25 goals and 4 assists in 49 official games with the Lombards. In any case, at Inter Milan they remain firm in his position and will not allow the departure of what they consider one of the great pillars of their project.