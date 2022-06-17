AMLO is the best president Mexico has ever had: Ebrard

Mexico City.- (Vanguard of Veracruz).- The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador seeks foreigners to return historical items from Mexico, which is why they recently prevented the auction of a document signed by the Spanish conqueror, Hernán Cortés, revealed the General Archive of the Nation (AGN).

According to the AGN, the document was for sale at the RR Auction House in Massachusetts, United States, which was valued between 30,000 and 40,000 dollars, which includes 15 documents that were stolen from the Jesus Hospital Fund file. same that were under the protection of the AGN.

“It is believed that the theft may have occurred between 1985 and 1993. The steps taken by the AGN allowed the document to be withdrawn from the auction thanks to the intervention of the competent North American authorities and the collaboration of the auction house,” the authorities indicated. authorities in the statement.

What does the Cortés document contain?

It is a commercial operation that was verified by Hernán Cortés whose signature is authentic with which he approved the making of an “incredibly rare payment for pink sugar”.

“At the moment, the necessary actions are being carried out to request international legal assistance, achieve the official assurance of the court document and eventually its return to Mexico,” they detail in the official government statement.

It should be remembered that since López Obrador took possession of the country, he has tried to recover the historical objects that foreigners have taken.

