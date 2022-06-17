Amber Heard Responds To Rumors About Her Removal From Aquaman 2

Behind the defamation trialAmber Heard was in the focus of the news due to strong rumors that the actress had not only been eliminated from Aquaman 2but also Warner Bros. was in the process of recasting the role of the princess Mere.

During the litigation the testimony of Walter Hamada, director of DC Films, revealed that he was in the plans to cut the scenes of Amber as Mera, but made it clear that this was not because of the defamation trial, but because of the lack of chemistry between Heard and Momoa.

Earlier this week, the JustJared site shared a report where a close source claimed that Warner Bros. had made test exhibits for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The supposed public that could see the film was not happy with Heard’s scenes. Given this, the company decided to completely withdraw the presence of Amber and therefore find a new actress to play her character.

The information on this site also said that Warner was preparing to call reshoots, which would be used to fill in the space left by Heard’s elimination and add footage with scenes of mother and son, that is, the queen atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa).

Due to this commotion that flooded all social networks, Amber broke the silence. Through one of her official spokespersons, she denied the elimination and reformulation of Mera in Aquaman 2. “The rumors continue as they have from day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy“Heard’s spokesperson told TMZ.

Warner and DC are not having a good time, since the controversies around their stars are weakening the films. In addition to these twists and turns with Amber, there is the situation of Ezra Miller. The actor who plays Flash in the DCEU continues to add complaints to his credit. It was recently learned that a woman filed a complaint for harassment. To complicate the situation, justice has not been able to locate Miller to notify him of the latest citations for complaints.

