Amber Heard Releases Therapy Notes Proving Johnny Depp Violence

Amber Heard He does not take his finger off the line and assures that his ex Johnny Depp was violent with her, for which he made public his therapy notes that he has been taking for years, which were dismissed as evidence in his recent trial with the actor, however , showed them on NBC’s Dateline.

In a new preview of the interview, fragments of which have been released throughout the week, it is revealed that these notes were taken by Heard’s therapists during her sessions, which contain detailed descriptions of the violence that allegedly occurred. suffered at the hands of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

The protagonist of “Aquaman” confessed that despite everything that has happened, she is still in love with Johnny, and said she regretted her own behavior during the relationship.

“I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to myself,” she said, adding: “I have a lot of regrets.”

Amber breaks the silence after the trial

Amber says she stands by “every word” of her testimony during the libel trial she lost against ex-husband Johnny Depp; After the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the capital of the United States, the jury awarded Depp more than 10 million dollars in damages, and 2 million for Heard, who had presented a counterclaim

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former actor’s partner exchanged accusations of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.

“I will stand by every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said in the interview with NBC News.

Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard over an opinion piece the actress wrote for Washington Post in December 2018 in which he described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actress countersued for $100 million after Depp’s lawyer called her allegations of abuse “hoax”.

Public opinion seemed to side with Depp, with Heard’s lawyers accusing the actor’s legal team of mounting a campaign to “demonize” her.

Heard said the trial was “the most humiliating and horrible” thing she has ever experienced.

“I have never felt more removed from my own humanity,” she added, evoking the throng of Depp supporters she had to wade through to get to court.

Heard also told NBC that she did not instigate violence during their marriage, as her ex-husband’s team argued.

“I never had to instigate it. I responded to it. When (violence) becomes normal, as I testified, you have to adapt,” he said. The full interview will air this Friday.

*With information from AFP.

