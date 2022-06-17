Amber Heard makes her therapist’s notes about Johnny Depp’s abuse public

Amber Heard continues in her fight to try to prove her innocence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp after being sentenced to pay 15 million dollars to the actor for defamation. On June 1, a jury determined that the actress acted “with real malice” and that caused damage to Depp’s honoralthough he also acknowledged that Depp’s lawyer defamed her in statements in 2020, for which he sentenced the actor to pay him two million dollars.

Now, Heard has decided to bring to light her therapists’ notes that represent, she says, “years and years of real-time explanations of what was going on.” “There is a folder with years of notes going back to 2011, from the beginning of our relationship, and that were taken by my doctor, whom he recounted the abuses he was suffering“, says the actress in an interview on the program ‘Dateline‘, from NBC.

These statements are part of an interview by Savannah Guthrie with the actress in ‘Dateline’, where Heard shows “numerous documents” that would prove “said abuses”. Specifically, in these files there are some notes from 2012 in which it is stated that Depp supposedly “He hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her”. And eight months after this event, according to the notes, the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ supposedly “tore her nightgown, threw her on the bed”

For his part, in response to Heard’s interview with NBC, a Depp spokesman reported that the actor “just wants to move on” after being “victorious” in the trial: “It is unfortunate that while Johnny seeks to move on with his life, the defendant and her team repeat, reimagine and re-litigate issues that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict in the that the jury voted unanimously and unequivocally in favor of Johnny,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last April, the trial began for the accusation of defamation by Johnny Depp, 59, of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 36, for an article he published in ‘The Washington Post’ in 2018, after his divorce, where the actress referred to herself as a person with experience in what “represents domestic abuse”although he did not mention the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Finally, after a controversial and mediatic trial, on June 1, a popular jury made up of seven people, five men and two women, determined that Johnny Depp was defamed by his ex-wifeAmber Heard, accusing him of repeatedly assaulting her during their relationship, and sentenced Heard to pay 15 million dollars for the damages caused, although the actor was also sentenced to pay his ex-partner two million dollars, considering that there was also defamation in this meaning in one of Depp’s lawyer’s statements in ‘The Daily Mail’ in 2020.

The actress confessed that she still “loves” Johnny Depp

These notes of the alleged “abuse” she suffered are the latest headline in the conversation between Heard and Guthrie, just one day after the actress acknowledged in the interview with NBC News that he loved “with all his heart” his ex-partner, Johnny Deppand that still “loving” him. The interviewer reminded the actress how during the trial she said she still loved Johnny Depp, to which she asked if that feeling continues “after all”, and Heard did not hesitate in her response: “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart”. He further added that he has “no bad feelings” for the actor.

When asked if she fears that Depp will return to sue her in the futureAmber Heard answered yes and said she was afraid of be silenced. In addition, she confessed that she felt humiliated by her ex-partner during the celebration of the defamation trial. “I’m not a good victim, perfectpleasant, I know”, he expresses, at the same time that he remembers how testify asked them to listen to her as “a human being“. You can see part of the interview in the video that accompanies this information.

In addition, in another fragment of the same interview, published this Monday, Heard maintained that he does not feel a grudge against the popular jury that agreed to Depp’s demandswho was also convicted of defamation for statements made by a former lawyer of his. “I don’t blame the jury”maintained the interpreter, defending that the verdict was clear because all the witnesses -paid, according to her- insisted that she was an unbelievable person.

“I don’t care what people think of me, or the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my house, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” he assured in a preview of the interview that is broadcast in full. this Friday. “I don’t think the average person should know those things. And that’s why I don’t take it personally“, he stated.