Amber Heard: atheist, vegan, bisexual and opinionated

His father, who worked in construction in Austin, Texas, broke horses in his spare time. When Amber was 12 years old, she struggled to stay on bucking jacks. By dint of falls she became a empowered amazon not only in equestrian, but in life.

already a teenager, high school dropout, She obtained a correspondence studies diploma and soon revealed herself as an educated young woman who despised television and declared herself an atheist at the age of 16 after losing her best friend in a car accident. It was a severe emotional blow.

Suddenly, he realized that the future is a superstition, that there is not always tomorrow. She began to live by the motto: ‘Today is the only thing I have’. Bored with conservative, God-fearing Texas, she became what she categorized as “atheist, vegan, bisexual, and opinionated.”

She did a bit of modeling and went to Los Angeles at the age of 17. by then I already read Rainer Maria Rilke and he knew from this that “one must not think of victories, it is enough to survive”. He also knew Leopardi and from him he learned that virtue is founded on illusion and that where illusions are lacking, mediocrity reigns.

The first jobs

What he had at first were small roles in television series like ‘Jack & Bobby’. In her first movie job, she played a football player’s girlfriend in Peter Berg’s film ‘Friday Night Lights’. She was rarely offered a role that she didn’t It will begin and end in its unappealable sex appeal.

What spy and international assassin, dresses in latex before kicking butt with Kevin Costner (‘3 Days to Kill’). What reporter ‘New York Times’ cop, spends most of her time getting horny with James Franco (‘Remnants of a Life’).

She got to work with some of Hollywood’s top directors, like Tom Hooper on ‘The Danish Girl’, Niki Caro on ‘Cold Land’ and Nick Cassavetes on ‘Alpha Dog’, but like a young Charlize Theron’s career, in its majority was relegated to solid girl while the action revolved around the others.

the dream paper

Amber had been dreaming of roles that wouldn’t reify her, and her mouth watered when she got the call from ‘Aquaman’ producer Zack Snyder, who described her character as “a warrior queen, with a crown and a sword, a strong superhero.” independent and self-possessed”. She was the type of woman in which she recognized herself as such and that she claimed for all women. Mara, her character, was herself: A woman-at-arms take, wow.

Sharing a cast with Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe, the stakes were high in that film, which cost Warner Bros. $200 million and at 31 years old was for Amber. a trampoline to get his uneven career off the ground.

And so it was. Nine years after the start of his career, the hustle and bustle of the bus was a distant memory. He now drove the car of his dreams, a ’68 Mustang that he had repaired. He was also dating Johnny Depp, a famous man already before she was born.

a headache

For better or worse, much of the fascination surrounding Amber Heard stems from her romances. Since 2008, she had a relationship with celebrity photographer Tasya Van Ree and when the brilliance of that passion faded, he met Depp on the set of ‘Diary of a Seducer’. They went to live together.

Amber Heard in a session of the trial against Johny Depp.gtres

They married in 2015 at their home in Los Angeles and later celebrated on their private island in the Bahamas. Assuming someone still believes in fairy tales, his seemed one of the most magical. It was not. Groucho Marx already said that the main cause of divorce is marriage.

serious accusations

After 15 months of marriage, things turned ugly and Amber filed for divorce claiming physical and verbal abuse. He said, among other bad, very bad things, that Depp threw a mobile phone at his head and cut him under the eye (Depp denied everything). Although the couple signed confidentiality agreements, they did not stop gutting each other in the media.

The couple when they were still together, at the 2016 Palm Springs Festival.gtres

What was presented as a classic Hollywood-style divorce trial, with an agreement for more than six million dollars, ended due to the pandemic in a four-year headache with accusations of physical and psychological violence by both parties. . Both presented evidence that left them in a very bad place as aggressive and liars. Both were sued for defamation. Both were patted on the shoulder by their friends and spat on by their enemies. Both turned their divorce into a circus of beasts.

devotion to science

After arranging with Depp, Amber went out with Elon Musk. It was the mega-millionaire who hit on him in 2012, when he was with Depp on the set of Robert Rodriguez’s ‘Machete Kills’. The magnate of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and so on often asked Rodríguez to act as a messenger: “Can you tell her that I would like to eat with her in Los Angeles? I’m not looking for a date. I know she has a stable relationship, but she seems like a person. interesting and I want to meet her”.

They had, according to the two, “a nice story” and have a beautiful friendship. They share, as Amber confesses, “intellectual curiosity, ideas, conversation and devotion to science.”

A couple of years ago, Amber found love again with her girlfriend Bianca Butti, a cinematographer from Los Angeles. Last year she welcomed his daughter. Oonagh Paige Heard, via Surrogate motherhood.

Your current interests

The actress, who felt empowered in ‘Aquaman,’ remains determined to reframe the story being told about her. social media activist, she seems eager to engage with the world’s problems. Like the pay gap, for example: “As women, we get paid less and end up spending more time on set because of hair and makeup sessions. We’re working on an inherently flawed system.”

An Amazon since she was a child, it is not difficult for her to get on the horse like Don Quixote to help the weak, because, she says, “the only thing worse than failing is to stop trying to win.” Along with Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, she is the first American actress to be appointed by the UN. Human Rights Champion.

She is also an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a role she combines with that of global ambassador for L’Oral. Nowhere is it written that the olive branch is incompatible with gold and Chico Marx already said that “mustard without roast beef is not so good”.

book collector

Every time he travels to New York he walks into Bauman Rare Books, an Upper East Side bookstore that keeps its front door locked because it sells overpriced first editions. amber is a connaiseuse of rare prince editions, that he collects, especially from his leading philosopher Ayn Rand, the Russian-American who defended rational egoism and individualism with a hammer.

Amber Heard is the most beautiful woman in the world according to a scientific algorithm, and though he dropped out at 17, he can recite the classics like a scholar, speaks fluent Spanish, and has a head as well furnished as his house in Los Angeles.

Mens sana in corpore Sano because, as a superhero from ‘Aquaman’, she is aware that the territory of superheroes has its ascetics: lifting weights, martial arts training, exhausting days on set.

Now that her long divorce proceedings from Depp are over, is convinced that winning thanks to an obstinacy unattainable to discouragement. It is not certain, but he has the consolation of this compliment from Terry Gilliam, actor and director of ‘Monty Python’, after seeing her cry at the trial: “I am discovering that Amber is a better actress than I thought,” he wrote on Twitter.