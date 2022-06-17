Amazon has a new interface for your Fire TV Stick

This renewal of the interface comes with a clear intention: make browsing it much more pleasant and comfortable for the user. In fact, what stands out the most from the beginning is that now the buttons that we find in the center of the screen are going to be very different from how they were originally.

Buttons without text and with drawing

The already old interface showed buttons in the central part of the screen, but these were only text. This gave a more “boring” feel that has completely changed with the new update. As soon as this is applied to our device, we will have some buttons with icons and without text, something that is much more elegant. Yes, a text will appear below them so that we know what each one does, but this will occur when we have the button in question selected.

What used to be the “Library” section has now been renamed “My Stuff”. Despite the name change of this section we will continue to find in it the same things to date, that is, any watchlists we have, recently released video libraries or apps, as well as purchased or rented movies. It is curious about this section, because Amazon decided to delete it in an update, and now it has brought it back with another name.