Amanda Seyfried will play the protagonist of one of the biggest Silicon Valley scandals in ‘The Dropout’

After earning an Oscar nomination for playing Marion Davis in Mank, amanda seyfried returns to accept a role inspired by a real person. Will be on The Dropouthis next miniseries and an approach to the fascinating figure of elizabeth holmeswho became the first professional to get knead personally and for her worked a fortune of one billion dollars in 2014. What few knew then is that he had allegedly done it in ways quite far from legality and now faces more than eleven charges for fraud before the judicial authorities of the United States. His story inspired a podcast, The Dropoutin which the entire plot that finally ended up being uncovered was unraveled.

elizabeth holmes She was the perfect example of an entrepreneur. He founded the company Theranos in 2003, his figure was then compared to the very Steve Jobs (founder of Apple), but he never managed to offer anything tangible to all the investors who put their money in his start up. Together with his then partner, Ramesh Balwani, set out to revolutionize the world of clinical analysis right after graduating from Stanford University. He promised to be able to do blood tests with a single drop and sold his technology to the pharmacy company Walgreens. The lie did not last long and in 2018 he was made available to the authorities. He is still in his judicial process.