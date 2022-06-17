Amanda Seyfried stars in ‘The Appearance of Things’, the perfect ghost movie for fans of the genre

After getting to be nominated to the Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Marion Davis in Mank, amanda seyfried returns to another own production from netflix. A pretty far removed from the movie David Fincher, with a more modest budget and fair ambition. It will not be the film that changes the way anyone sees cinema, but it has been among the most popular content on the platform for several weeks. Is named the appearance of things and will delight those who enjoy the simplest ghost movies.

Directed by Shari Springer-Berman Y Robert Pulcini, the appearance of things adapts the novel to the screen All Things Cease to Appear of Elizabeth Brundage and the truth is that the topic it deals with could not be more current. George and Cat they are a couple (to whom they give life James Norton Y amanda seyfried) who decides one day to leave his home in bustling New York to settle with his four-year-old daughter in a country house in the Hudson River Valley. Once there, the protagonist will realize that her marriage has a sinister side and that she has had to live with a supposed ghost in her new home.