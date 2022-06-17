Amanda Seyfried shares a nostalgic photo

The cast of ‘ Bad Girls ‘ looked like this in 2003, as he recalled amanda seyfried with a photo on Instagram.

This was the premiere of ‘Mean Girls’ in 2004

Super fabulous! The ‘Bad Girls‘ are trending again thanks to a photo posted by amanda seyfried on Instagram, and in which we can see the protagonists of the iconic 2004 film during one of the breaks in filming. Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Francese and Seyfried herself appear in the snapshot, which is almost twenty years old now, and reminds us how much talent was accumulated in the cast of the film directed by Mark Waters and written by tina fey.

The 35-year-old actress dated this behind-the-scenes photo from 2003 and celebrated the experience with his colleagues, who have not been slow to comment all kinds of messages in the comments of the publication.

In the comments, we can read Lohan, who played the protagonist of ‘Mean Girls’: “What a fun time! A great team! ❤️ 🙌❤️“. Chabert followed with another message: “Wow! What good memories! ❤️“. And Bennett, saying they are “some babies” while Franzese has said directly to Seyfried: “You are just as young and beautiful still!“. Although the photo includes a large part of the main cast, many have remembered the great absentee: Rachel McAdamswho played the legendary villain Regina George.

Fans of the film are not only in luck for this little nostalgic moment on Instagram, but also because The sequel to ‘Mean Girls’ is on the way. No, we are not referring to the film released in 2011, and that it is better to forget forever, but to a continuation with the original creators. Speaking on Ella’s mom Dina’s podcast in 2020, Lindsay responded to the rumors by saying: “Oh, I mean, I know they’re going to do something, but I don’t know exactly what yet. and it would be an honor to be part of the project, obviously“. It seems that the actress knows something that we still don’t. But we will be attentive!

