Amanda Seyfried: “My job makes me very anxious, luckily I have fantastic therapists and medications”

The actress has suffered from anxiety and depression, but it has not prevented her from becoming a Hollywood star. She now she premieres The Dropout on Disney +

No one whose adolescence was spent in the 2000s has yet been able to escape the four-way call of Bad Girls in which Regina ends up calling Karen a whore. Or her recommendation for Regina to go have fun at a Taco Bell after a breakup. Nor of that confession about Karen’s extrapectoral powers to Cady with her subsequent weather forecast in the rain: My breasts always warn me when it’s going to rain. Well, they warn me when it’s raining. But this is not about that adolescent comedy by Tina Fey, today justly raised to the cry of feminist sorority millennial.

This is about that blonde girl with huge eyes, who had not even reached her twenties and was not a bad girl, but decided to storm stardom at her first opportunity. That was amanda seyfried (Pennsylvania, 1985), who for a few years has been looking down on the rest from those heights of fame. This is confirmed by the Oscar nomination that he received in 2021 for his work under the orders of David Fincher in Mank or the thirteen leading roles in films that he has accumulated in the last five years.

A brilliant career that could well have come to nothing for chronic anxiety problems, depression, or obsessive-compulsive disorder that for years hindered the work of the actress, as she herself has recognized. But he still managed to get there.

How many times have you thought that anxiety problems were going to prevent you from being an actress? And how has she managed it during all this time? I have a great family, great friends, good medications, and a lot of good therapists that help me have a very peaceful life for the most part. Of course my job is anxiety-provoking, of course, but I think I’m also finding the balance. I would love to tell my teenage self that everything will be fine for her because she will have the right people around her and they will make her feel good. Having integrated and normalized these conversations has helped to control those problems? I think it is now more accessible than ever to get the help we need to feel balanced and not be so scared. We all walk through the world with a huge level of anxiety because the world is hard and difficult and it is impossible to ignore all the bad things that surround us if we are human beings. But now I know that there are tricks to control it and that the most important thing I have is my family. Having that perspective and knowing how lucky I am really helps even though deep down it’s complicated. It’s time for us to take care of ourselves and now I’m really good at it.

Almost as much as in acting, which has now put her before the rise and fall of the umpteenth guru of entrepreneurship. That of Elisabeth Holmes, founder of the Theranos company, who in just a few months went from being considered a promise of science for her revolutionary blood tests without puncture and elevated to the category of Steve Jobs to being accused of fraud by her own employees . The one with the woman Forbes included in his 2014 list after surpassing a million euros of fortune and whom four year later the Justice accused him of a fraud worth 700 million dollars. That is the story that now collects The Dropoutthe series based on the homonymous podcast that Disney + premieres this Wednesday.

We recently saw the series about Anna Delvy, now it’s about Elisabeth Holmes. Why are we so fascinated by scammers? We’re all really complex people and the reason we do these kinds of series based on con-artist stories is because we’re fascinated by how long they stayed successful and why they got there. We all have a part to blame for it, we are not only seeing it from the outside, it is as if we were its accomplices in many ways. And I think that’s fascinating because we want to explore the minds of these people that we don’t really know. Is social media making us crave it even more? Social networks are the best and the worst thing that has happened to us is this life. In the first place, thank God the networks did not exist when all this happened with Elizabeth, hers was long before the boom. Now I think it is much easier for people to present a different way of themselves in these spaces, there is more accessibility for people to present us only what they want to show us. That makes it much easier for these people to appear who try to scam us. I don’t know if we are aware that we can face cases like this in which the health of many people is endangered Fraud is fraud and she has been convicted, but this woman could have put lives in danger very quickly, she could have had us under control. If she had invented something that only affected technology it would be one thing. But when you create a biotechnological product, then you are responsible on another level because you are responsible for people’s health and medical care with which time cannot be wasted. But are we really aware of what it can mean? I think that now we are more aware, before we were not so much. There were not enough people with their heads in her place surrounding Elisabeth Holmes at that moment. Now that we see so many series of booms and busts we are becoming more aware of everything as a society. But who knows? Anyone can rip us off because we don’t believe everything they want us to believe. What does it feel like to be inside such a person? I don’t know, I guess I felt like I wanted to know more about that person and that I hadn’t learned anything from a scammer like her. I just found out everything she did and all I can wonder is why. To answer that this series is made, we are all trying to enter the minds of these people who use being an enigma to hide so easily.