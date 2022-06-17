Amanda Seyfried joins Tom Holland in ‘The Crowded Room’, the last project before the actor takes a break

It seems that Tom Holland not for since 2016, the date on which he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man. From Captain America: Civil Warthe actor has chained one project after another, embodying the wall-crawler while trying his luck with titles that demanded another interpretive range (case of the very interesting The devil at all hours), until in recent months this rate has reached unsustainable extremes. Holland has launched with great success Spider-Man: No Way Homeand a few weeks later it has done the same with Uncharted. A tour eternal promotional, which has left him exhausted.

That is why in a recent interview with CinePOP, Holland wanted to convey calm regarding the future of Spider-Man. When asked if he was going to get on with a sequel soon No Way Homethe actor has replied: “I have to shoot a series for Apple that I am very excited about… but I can confirm that after finishing this project I will take a break.” Echoing some previous statements, where he advocated that the character take a break in the MCU: “I think what we need to do with Spider-Man is let him breathe and a little bit let the audience tell us what they want.”. But which Apple series are you referring to?





The project to which Holland has decided to dedicate his last efforts before pausing his career (which has not detailed how long it would last) is The Crowded Rooma promising anthology series that, parallel to Holland’s statements, signed amanda seyfried as co-star. as collected The Hollywood Reporter, Seyfried will be the psychologist of Holland’s character, Danny Sullivan: a young man with a personality disorder who will face his doctor in the most difficult case of his life. As described, The Crowded Room “will explore inspiring stories about those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness.”

Although the synopsis calls for optimism, the story that Holland and Seyfried intend to tell is quite traumatic, and is inspired by the biography The Minds of Billy Milligan that Danny Keyes wrote about a man, Milligan, famous for being the first person acquitted of a crime for alleging multiple personality disorder. The Crowded Room (or at least its first season, hopefully in the future it will tell different stories) is also slightly based on the experience of its screenwriter and main creator, Akiva Goldsmann. Prolific writer in whose curriculum we find since An amazing mind Until the recent series of titans Y Star Trek: Picard.

The Crowded Room is co-produced between Apple Studios and New Regency, and as director of this first installment we find Kornel Mundruczoresponsible for that fragments of a woman who starred vanessa kirby Y Shia LaBeouf. Mundruczó’s presence thus confirms that The Crowded Room It will have a dramatic and intimate tone, ready to bring out the best as interpreters of Holland and Seyfried. The latter was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Mank of David Fincherand shortly she will play the controversial businesswoman elizabeth holmes on hulu series The Dropout.

