All of Adam Sandler’s movies ranked from worst to best

There’s something you need to know about Adam Sandler. It’s true that he may not be the iconic comedic figure we all need, but the truth is that Adam Sandler is the artist we deserve. At least, the one that the United States deserves. Like that country as a whole he is rude, troublesome, sometimes surprisingly unaware, but occasionally brilliant. You can’t stop looking at him because he always borders on disaster. However, too many times to be coincidence, he occasionally manages to hit the target in a masterful way. So it stands to reason that America loves Sandler even at his worst.

Most of today’s young adults have shaped their comedic tastes on Sandler’s films. Either with Happy Gilmore, The Water Carrier, either billy madison, Sandler’s golden age came at an important time in the lives of millennials and Generation X. But as we grew older, Sandler stayed the same, churning out teen comedies for three decades. Among a lot of garbage, there have also been moments like The Meyerowitz Stories, Intoxicated with Love either Rough diamonds which proves that he has also been (secretly to many) a good artist all this time, but he just chooses to give people what they want.

We don’t know if Adam Sandler will one day decide to put aside his boorish comedy streak and focus on Oscar-winning movies. It doesn’t look like it will be. The actor has always done what he wanted and, although somewhat late, it has served him well so that few can ignore that he is one of the great figures of interpretation, comic or not, of the last decades in the United States. . From drama to fart comedies, Sandler has his own signature, increased to full power if we enjoy it in the original version and hear his characteristic voice and way of speaking. Sandler is one of the figures in cinema with the greatest distance between his best and his worst films, and that is why he deserved a top like this.