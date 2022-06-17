All 21 Meryl Streep Oscar Nominations, Ranked

Meryl Streep’s thing with the Oscars is a true love story: the actress has received twenty-one nominations throughout her career. And those that are ahead! This absolute record from the Hollywood Academy is the perfect demonstration that Streep is one of the most perennial, solid and beloved figures in the North American industry, from her first works with Michael Cimino’s ‘The Hunter’ to films as recent as ‘No Look Up’ by Adam McKay (which has become the second most successful movie in Netflix history). Of course, the actress can not stop accumulating successes, and, at 72 years old, she is still at the foot of the canyon with more intensity than ever.

In 2017, Meryl Streep broke her own record thanks to her Oscar nomination for Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Pentagon Files’, which was the last time we saw her nominated at the Academy Awards. That was the twenty-first nomination, a number that no interpreter comes close to. Among the Oscar-winning actors, Jack Nicholson holds the record for nominations, and among the Oscar-winning actresses, behind Streep, is the iconic Katharine Hepburn. Both have twelve nominations each, quite far from what the ‘Out of Africa’ actress achieved, although equally widely recognized in her work on the big screen. Not all of his peers were so lucky: there are great actresses and actors who never won an Oscar, and they deserved it, from classics like Groucho Marx and Marilyn Monroe to performers who could still get their pimples off, like Amy Adams.

There is no doubt that the history of the Oscars provides many curiosities and anniversaries, as well as many surprises. If we already told you about injustices such as 25 mythical films that were not nominated for an Oscar, and also about bad films that you would not believe were at the Oscars, now we want to focus on the successes of Meryl Streep reviewing each and every one of her nominations for the Hollywood Academy Awards. Among all these nominations, the actress has taken home three statuettes: as Best Supporting Actress for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’, and as Best Actress for ‘Sophie’s Decision’ and ‘The Iron Lady’.

What better time to remember this than a few weeks before the 2022 Oscars, where we will find out which films collect the most awards in categories such as Best International Film at the 2022 Oscars, Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars, Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars or Best Special Effects at the Oscars 2022. Unfortunately, Meryl Streep is not among the nominees for this edition (although she opted for it thanks to ‘Don’t look up’, which is nominated for Best Picture, among other categories), but we wouldn’t be surprised to see her again among the nominees in the coming years.