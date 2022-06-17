All 21 Meryl Streep Oscar Nominations, Ranked
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Meryl Streep’s thing with the Oscars is a true love story: the actress has received twenty-one nominations throughout her career. And those that are ahead! This absolute record from the Hollywood Academy is the perfect demonstration that Streep is one of the most perennial, solid and beloved figures in the North American industry, from her first works with Michael Cimino’s ‘The Hunter’ to films as recent as ‘No Look Up’ by Adam McKay (which has become the second most successful movie in Netflix history). Of course, the actress can not stop accumulating successes, and, at 72 years old, she is still at the foot of the canyon with more intensity than ever.
In 2017, Meryl Streep broke her own record thanks to her Oscar nomination for Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Pentagon Files’, which was the last time we saw her nominated at the Academy Awards. That was the twenty-first nomination, a number that no interpreter comes close to. Among the Oscar-winning actors, Jack Nicholson holds the record for nominations, and among the Oscar-winning actresses, behind Streep, is the iconic Katharine Hepburn. Both have twelve nominations each, quite far from what the ‘Out of Africa’ actress achieved, although equally widely recognized in her work on the big screen. Not all of his peers were so lucky: there are great actresses and actors who never won an Oscar, and they deserved it, from classics like Groucho Marx and Marilyn Monroe to performers who could still get their pimples off, like Amy Adams.
There is no doubt that the history of the Oscars provides many curiosities and anniversaries, as well as many surprises. If we already told you about injustices such as 25 mythical films that were not nominated for an Oscar, and also about bad films that you would not believe were at the Oscars, now we want to focus on the successes of Meryl Streep reviewing each and every one of her nominations for the Hollywood Academy Awards. Among all these nominations, the actress has taken home three statuettes: as Best Supporting Actress for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’, and as Best Actress for ‘Sophie’s Decision’ and ‘The Iron Lady’.
What better time to remember this than a few weeks before the 2022 Oscars, where we will find out which films collect the most awards in categories such as Best International Film at the 2022 Oscars, Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars, Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars or Best Special Effects at the Oscars 2022. Unfortunately, Meryl Streep is not among the nominees for this edition (although she opted for it thanks to ‘Don’t look up’, which is nominated for Best Picture, among other categories), but we wouldn’t be surprised to see her again among the nominees in the coming years.
Advertising – Continue reading below
Category: Best Supporting Actress
The first time the Academy noticed the actress was with a film about the Vietnam War.
winner: Maggie Smith, ‘California Suite’
two
‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979)
Category: Best Supporting Actress
Replying to Dustin Hoffman in one of the most notorious divorces on the big screen, he won his first statuette.
winner: Meryl Streep
3
‘The French Lieutenant’s Wife’ (1981)
Category: Best actress
With this story adapted by Harold Pinter about cinema within the cinema, the relationship of the protagonists was brought to real life.
winner: Katharine Hepburn, ‘On Golden Pond’
4
‘Sophie’s Choice’ (1982)
Category: Best actress
With this heartbreaking story, Streep, in addition to making it clear that accents are not an obstacle for her, was recognized as a protagonist. Without a doubt, one of the best Meryl Streep movies.
winner: Meryl Streep
Category: Best actress
Before ‘Erin Brockovich’, there were more biographies of women standing up to the establishment, like Karen Silkwood, whom she played in 1983.
winner: Shirley MacLaine, ‘The Force of Endearment’
6
‘Out of Africa’ (1985)
Category: Best actress
Inspired by Isak Dinesen, she played the unforgettable Karen Blixen, experiencing a unique love with Robert Redford.
winner: Geraldine Page, ‘Return to Bountiful’
7
‘Iron Stalk’ (1987)
Category: Best actress
Jack Nicholson was his drinking buddy in this drama set in the Depression years.
winner: Cher, ‘Moon Spell’
8
‘A Cry in the Dark’ (1988)
Category: Best actress
Along with Sam Neill, they brought to the big screen the disappearance of a baby in 1980. Due to lack of evidence, the woman was accused of the murder of her daughter without getting the court to believe her version.
winner: Jodie Foster, ‘Accused’
9
‘Postcards from the Edge’ (1990)
Category: Best actress
They were called Suzanne and Doris, but they were really a version of the missing Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. With Shirley MacLaine she played the difficult relationship of mother and daughter.
winner: Kathy Bates, ‘Misery’
10
‘The Bridges of Madison County’ (1995)
Category: Best actress
Clint Eastwood got romantic, and for his Francesca he needed a top actress. And that’s how emotional his love story was.
winner: Susan Sarandon, ‘Death Penalty’
eleven
‘Things That Matter’ (1998)
Category: Best actress
A young Renée Zellweger returned home to learn that her mother was seriously ill. Streep was in charge of giving life to a terminally ill woman.
winner: Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘Shakespeare in Love’
12
‘Music from the heart’ (1999)
Category: Best actress
He brought to the cinema the life of Roberta Guaspari, the violinist who rebuilds her life giving music classes to poor children in Harlem.
winner: Hilary Swank, ‘Boys Don’t Cry’
Category: Best Supporting Actress
He was part of the story directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman. She played “The Orchid Thief” writer Susan Orlean.
winner: Catherine Zeta-Jones, ‘Chicago’
14
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)
Category: Best actress
She gave newcomer Anne Hathaway a hard time being the evil Miranda Priestly, the boss of the fashion world.
winner: Helen Mirren, ‘The Queen’
Category: Best actress
Sister of Charity, but iron: this is how she stood up to that priest who raised suspicions played by Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
winner: Kate Winslet, ‘The Reader’
16
‘Julie and Julia’ (2009)
Category: Best actress
In these intertwined stories, she discovered cooking as Julia and served as a source of inspiration for Julie (Amy Adams).
winner: Sandra Bullock, ‘A Possible Dream’
17
‘The Iron Lady’ (2011)
Category: Best actress
He reviewed the life of Margaret Thatcher, recalling from the end of her life, different episodes of her political life. Once again, the Oscar was his.
winner: Meryl Streep
Category: Best actress
In this family reunion after the death of the father, the actress played a bitter mother sick with cancer. Her disputes with the whole family were recognized by the Academy.
winner: Cate Blanchett, ‘Blue Jasmine’
19
‘Into the Woods’ (2014)
Category: Best Supporting Actress
The songs do not resist him. In the musical based on the Grimm stories, she got to be the Witch of the story.
winner: Patricia Arquette, ‘Boyhood’
twenty
‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ (2016)
Category: Best actress
The bizarre soprano has captivated academics. Bad singing has earned the actress a round number in her collection of nominations.
winner: Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’
twenty-one
‘The Pentagon Files’ (2017)
Category: Best actress
She and Tom Hanks were directed by Steven Spielberg based on a true story about 1970s journalism.
winner: Frances McDormand, ‘Three Billboards Outside’
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below