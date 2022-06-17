Agustín Sánchez Vidal – What to Read
1.-My favorite virtue.
The virtue I appreciate the most is generosity.
2.-The quality that I like most in a man.
Loyalty and sense of humor.
3.-The quality that I appreciate most in a woman.
Their independence.
4.-What I appreciate most about my friends.
The sincerity.
5.-My main defect.
The tendency to go it alone.
6.-My favorite occupation.
Travelling, friends, writing, reading, music, movies.
7.-My dream of happiness.
Being in the middle of nature or surrounded by art.
8.-What would be my greatest misfortune?
Have bosses.
9.-What I would like to be.
“A simple man,” as Harrison Ford said in Witness.
10.-The country in which I would like to live.
I manage in Spain. And I like Zaragoza, where I live.
11.-The color I prefer.
Red.
12.-The flower that I like the most.
The tuberose.
13.-The bird that I prefer.
The nightingale and the blackbird, who sing in the dark.
14.-My favorite authors in prose.
Cervantes, Montaigne, Flaubert, Stevenson, Valle-Inclán, Isak Dinesen, Borges, Rulfo, Ana María Matute, Marsé, Alice Munro.
15.-My favorite poets.
Juan de la Cruz, Quevedo, Rilke, Cavafis, Rosalía de Castro, Emily Dickinson, Antonio Machado, Miguel Hernández, Idea Vilariño, José Luis Puerto.
16.-My heroes in fiction.
Ulysses, Captain Nemo, Prince Valiant, Shane of Deep Roots, the title character of Kurosawa’s Barbarossa.
17.-My favorite heroines in fiction.
Scheherazade, Jane Eyre, Emma Bovary, Thelma and Louise, Natalie Portman’s character in Beautiful girls.
18.-My favorite composers.
Vivaldi, JS Bach, Erik Satie, Falla, the Beatles, Jacques Brel, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ennio Morricone.
19.-My favorite painters.
Dürer, Velázquez, Rembrandt, Goya, Corot, Giorgio de Chirico, Remedios Varo, Eduardo Arroyo.
20.-My heroes in real life.
The 22 children from the orphanage in La Coruña who in 1803 brought the smallpox vaccine to America, inoculated into their bodies.
21.-My heroines in history.
María Moliner, Marie Curie, Ana Belén (Pilar Cuesta).
22.-My favorite names.
Diane, George.
23.-What I hate most of all.
Hypocrisy.
24.-Historical characters that I hate the most.
Stalin, Hitler, Pinochet, Donald Trump, all that troop.
25.-Military event that I most admire.
None.
26.-The reform that I most appreciate.
Darwin’s theories of evolution and Einstein’s relativity.
27.-The natural gift that I would most like to possess.
Positions to ask, fly. Failing that, have perfect pitch.
28.-How I would like to die.
Without noticing. Sleeping, for example.
29.-Current state of my spirit.
Perplexity.
30.-Defects that inspire me more indulgence.
credulity.
31.-My motto.
I don’t waste slogans, but I would subscribe to this: «In a writer it should not be the author who judges; if anything, his style ».