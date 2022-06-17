Agustín Sánchez Vidal – What to Read

1.-My favorite virtue.

The virtue I appreciate the most is generosity.

2.-The quality that I like most in a man.

Loyalty and sense of humor.

3.-The quality that I appreciate most in a woman.

Their independence.

4.-What I appreciate most about my friends.

The sincerity.

5.-My main defect.

The tendency to go it alone.

6.-My favorite occupation.

Travelling, friends, writing, reading, music, movies.

7.-My dream of happiness.

Being in the middle of nature or surrounded by art.

8.-What would be my greatest misfortune?

Have bosses.

9.-What I would like to be.

“A simple man,” as Harrison Ford said in Witness.

10.-The country in which I would like to live.

I manage in Spain. And I like Zaragoza, where I live.

11.-The color I prefer.

Red.

12.-The flower that I like the most.

The tuberose.

13.-The bird that I prefer.

The nightingale and the blackbird, who sing in the dark.

14.-My favorite authors in prose.

Cervantes, Montaigne, Flaubert, Stevenson, Valle-Inclán, Isak Dinesen, Borges, Rulfo, Ana María Matute, Marsé, Alice Munro.

15.-My favorite poets.

Juan de la Cruz, Quevedo, Rilke, Cavafis, Rosalía de Castro, Emily Dickinson, Antonio Machado, Miguel Hernández, Idea Vilariño, José Luis Puerto.

16.-My heroes in fiction.

Ulysses, Captain Nemo, Prince Valiant, Shane of Deep Roots, the title character of Kurosawa’s Barbarossa.

17.-My favorite heroines in fiction.

Scheherazade, Jane Eyre, Emma Bovary, Thelma and Louise, Natalie Portman’s character in Beautiful girls.

18.-My favorite composers.

Vivaldi, JS Bach, Erik Satie, Falla, the Beatles, Jacques Brel, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ennio Morricone.

19.-My favorite painters.

Dürer, Velázquez, Rembrandt, Goya, Corot, Giorgio de Chirico, Remedios Varo, Eduardo Arroyo.

20.-My heroes in real life.

The 22 children from the orphanage in La Coruña who in 1803 brought the smallpox vaccine to America, inoculated into their bodies.

21.-My heroines in history.

María Moliner, Marie Curie, Ana Belén (Pilar Cuesta).

22.-My favorite names.

Diane, George.

23.-What I hate most of all.

Hypocrisy.

24.-Historical characters that I hate the most.

Stalin, Hitler, Pinochet, Donald Trump, all that troop.

25.-Military event that I most admire.

None.

26.-The reform that I most appreciate.

Darwin’s theories of evolution and Einstein’s relativity.

27.-The natural gift that I would most like to possess.

Positions to ask, fly. Failing that, have perfect pitch.

28.-How I would like to die.

Without noticing. Sleeping, for example.

29.-Current state of my spirit.

Perplexity.

30.-Defects that inspire me more indulgence.

credulity.

31.-My motto.

I don’t waste slogans, but I would subscribe to this: «In a writer it should not be the author who judges; if anything, his style ».