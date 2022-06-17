Jennifer Aniston at 53 years old Photo: Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez They are recognized throughout the world for their talent and also captivate for their beauty at 53 years old.

these two beautiful women They have shown that age is not an impediment to feeling unique and sexy.

They also make it known by the way they dress and empower themselves when they attend an event or interview.

For Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez age is the least important, the fact is to feel good about themselves.

A study revealed that the age what do these two have celebrities it is where people feel most attractive.

Age of Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez is considered the sexiest

UK dating app OurTime conducted a study that reveals that over the years, people become more sexy.

An example of this are Jennifer Aniston, who is already 53 years old and Jennifer Lopez which will be fulfilled on July 24.

According to the survey carried out by the app, 53% of people answered that after fifty they felt more “playful”.

On the other hand, 41% of the participants answered that in this age they felt more comfortable with themselves.

In this study, 4 out of 10 people who were asked how they felt about that age, They said it was optimal.

This is due to the fact that the concerns had already taken a backseat to finding a partner and now they feel more secure.

18% of people who were asked about their appointments said that going to them made them more “spicy and exciting”.

One of the things that stood out in the responses of the respondents is that they feel insulted or offended when they say that those who have 50 years they are boring.

Rachel Peru, from the OurTime app, said that the results show that it is not only those in their 20s or 30s who are the sexiest “and this can be seen reflected in various stars of the show, such as Jennifer Lopez either Jennifer Aniston”.

Other celebrities who at their age are considered the sexiest

In the film, music and entertainment industry, all women they are beautiful.

There are some of them who are recognized for their beauty after turning 50 years old.