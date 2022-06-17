after the censorship of a kiss between two women, other recent films that suffered cuts and bans

Dogma, by Kevin Smith – Credits: @Captura

Although it seems like the past, it is not. In many countries, the censorship of series and movies is a daily issue and there are not a few feature films that suffer from these restrictions. And as a result of the case Lightyearwhich was banned in fourteen countries due to a kiss between two women, we review other recent cases that also suffered similar measures.

a crazy interview

In 2014, the production company Sony had a comedy underway with James Franco Y seth roden which caused a great impact. In a crazy interviewthey play undercover agents as journalists on a mission to kill the dictator of North Korea Kim Jong Un. In the first previews of the film, you could appreciate the absurd tone of the comedy, and the hilarious representation of Kim. As expected, this deeply offended the political class of that country, which did not hesitate to send a letter to the United Nations, where it was stated: “Allow the production of a film focused on the assassination of the leader of a sovereign country It should be considered an act of terrorism, as well as an act of war. The United States authorities must take immediate action to stop the production and distribution of this feature film, otherwise they will be responsible for encouraging terrorism.” believe it or not, a crazy interview it provoked a diplomatic brush, and for several weeks the fate of the project was uncertain. In November of that year, a month before the film’s release, Sony suffered an attack by hackers, in which several films that had not yet been released were leaked. From North Korea they denied being involved in that action.

Yes ok a crazy interview It was not banned in the United States, numerous presentations and press galas were cancelled, and many cinema chains in that country preferred not to show the film for fear of suffering some kind of attack. In other parts of the world, such as Japan, and practically the entire Pacific region, there was also no official release of this feature film.

The Da Vinci Code

Many films that introduce themes related to religion, usually cause controversies of all kinds (without going any further, just remember the case of The last temptation of Christ). And following that logic, with The Da Vinci Code something similar happened. Based on the book of Dan Brown, here the plot plays with various Catholic dogmas, proposes that Jesus and Mary Magdalene had offspring, and represents the Vatican as a corrupt institution. These ingredients, of course, did not go down well in sectors linked to the Church. During its filming, and at the time of the premiere, The Da Vinci Code it was accused of blasphemy, and in China, Egypt, India, Jordan, and Samoa, the title was banned or severely censored. The Pakistani Minister of Culture, one of the voices that spoke against the project, assured that the film could hurt “the feelings of the Christian minority and the Muslim majority.”

The irony of the matter is that The Da Vinci Code it had a great performance at the box office more because of the controversies than because of its quality. A similar fate befell Dogmafrom the director kevin smith, a comedy that parodies various creeds of Catholicism. Although this is indeed a great film, the boycott meant that it was not released in many countries (including Argentina), despite having among its protagonists blockbuster figures such as Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Salma Hayek, Alan Rickman and even to alanis morissette (whose role is frankly unmissable).

Secret in the mountain

The moving love story between two cowboys prompted the censorship of the film in several places. Jake Gyllenhaal Y Heather Ledger starred in this title, confirming both as two of the most valuable actors of their generation. But the scenes of a sexual nature between them generated homophobic reactions inside and outside the United States. A businessman named Larry Miller refused to show the film in his Utah theaters, saying the story was dangerous because it did not represent “traditional family” values. Although it could be obtained in pirated copies, Secret in the mountain It did not have an official premiere in China, since according to the authorities in charge, the theme of the film was going to interest a very small group of viewers. Ironically, the director of this play is ang leea highly awarded Taiwanese artist. Secret in the mountain nor was it released in any Arab country, with the exception of Lebanon, where a censored version arrived.

noah

This title of Darren Aronofsky caused a stir and was also banned. The epic starring Russell Crowe distances himself from the story of the Universal Flood and builds his central figure as a man concerned more with ecological activism than with a divine mandate. As expected, his version raised blisters in different religious sectors, who looked at the film with very bad eyes. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Indonesia were among the countries that banned the film. The chairman of the Islamic-majority Malaysian film censorship commission explained: “The film contravenes one of our precepts, as it cannot show the face of a prophet.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

The third installment of the franchise starring Johnny Depp included an unexpected debate. In this installment of the saga, a Chinese pirate named Sai Feng appears, played by the great Chow Yun Fat. And the representation of that character was the element that outraged the Chinese authorities, who decided to ban the feature film. According to a local news agency, the figure of Sai Feng “debases and disfigures the image of the Chinese”, and one publication noted: “The captain played by Chow is bald, his face has huge scars, a beard and long nails. That image is shown to be in line with the old Hollywood tradition of debasing the Chinese.” Finally, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End it was released in that country, but suffered a notable cut in the Chow Yun-Fat scenes. Of a total of thirty minutes that Sai Feng appears on the screen, only ten remained, thus causing some script holes that leave several resolutions of the plot unexplained.

Beauty and the Beast

Along the same lines as what happened with Lightyearthis feature film produced by Disney It incorporated a homosexual character. In the case of the version live action from beauty and the beast, it was an instant, in which you can see how a man dances with another man, but it earned the film not having a premiere in countries like Malaysia and Kuwait, and obtaining a restriction of the age of majority in Russia. Additionally in Joineda cyclops mentions his girlfriend, and that line of dialogue was enough for the piece not to also reach Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.