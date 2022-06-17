Adam Sandler confesses his funny anecdote with a seagull on a nudist beach in Spain

Adam Sandler visit on the night of Monday June 6 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor attended the program to promote Claw, a film in which he plays a basketball scout. The protagonist of the story discovers in Spain a player with great potential, played by Juancho Hernangmezand decides to take him to the United States to show that he can succeed in the NBA. The film is available in Netflix from Wednesday June 8.

The star shared in the format a funny anecdote that he lived in Spain, since part of the feature film It was filmed in Mallorca. The guest explained that he swam in the Mediterranean and pointed out that it is a very salty sea in which it is easy to float. Later he related that, being in the water, came to a nudist beach where everyone was very comfortable without clothes: “No one cared. There were older people, young people, attractive people, people who were not so attractive…”.

The interpreter said that he decided to follow his example and undress: “I’m going to try thisI want to feel as comfortable as they do”. He took off his swimsuit while he was still in the sea to go later towards the shore, but he began to have doubts before leaving the water: “I shouldn’t do it“. The interviewee thought that someone could take a nude picture of him and ruin his life.

Sandler He noted that his entire body was floating, including his testicles and penis, which could be seen above the surface: “I was trying to push them down and they kept coming back up. There was a seagull Spanish nearby and I think I thought that it was a worm“.

The actor confessed that several birds approached the place where he was. He humorously said that one of them realized that what they were seeing was not a worm, while another thought that it was. it was a potato chip. “I gave it to her. I was a visitor in her country… That’s how I was raised,” she joked to top off her story.

her accident in bed

Adam Sandler explained in the program Jimmy Fallon how he got the wound on his face. The American said that he had an accident at dawn, when he was trying to sleep. he felt uncomfortable because his bedding was too tight, so he moved his legs and he sent his cell phone flying until you hit him in the face.

Despite noticing moisture on his cheek, the interpreter did not get up and the next morning he discovered that his pillow was full of blood: “It was horrible…I thought I had to do something to fix it, so I went to a AppleStore“.