Adam McKay will repeat with Jennifer Lawrence in his next film after ‘Don’t look up’

The race of Adam McKay has undergone a great turn since he made absurd comedies with Will Ferrell (whose creative relationship ended traumatically, we recently learned), now showing much more interest in political satire. Within this register we can include the big bet Y the vice of powermuch applauded on the awards circuit, and also don’t look up. This film sets out to take a harsh look at American society through the desperate efforts of some astronomers (played by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence) for alerting the world that an asteroid is about to destroy it.

don’t look upproduced by Netflix, has a spectacular cast that reinforces the chances of reaching the Oscars, and is incorporated into the platform’s catalog this Dec. 24after passing through cinemas from day 10. As it has been known, everyone has enjoyed a shooting marked by improvisation, and from this experience McKay and Lawrence have decided to extend their collaboration. slash-film echoes, thus, that both have been involved in bad-bloodan upcoming film dedicated to the murky career of businesswoman elizabeth holmes. The idea is for McKay to direct and write, while the Oscar-winning actress produces and plays the lead.





Elizabeth Holmes is one of the most controversial figures to come out of Silicon Valley. Compared in her day with Steve Jobsbecame the youngest billionaire in the world thanks to her leadership of Theranos, a company specialized in health technology and blood tests that over time was linked to massive fraud, both to clients and investors. bad-blood I would narrate this story of rise and fall, which has culminated in our days with Holmes being prosecuted and pending a trial for which she could spend 20 years in prison. As the main material for her script, the film starts from the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in Silicon Valleypublished in 2018 by John Carreyro.

The Holmes case has been so mediatic that shortly before bad-blood a Hulu series with the same theme has been launched, titled The Dropout and starring amanda seyfried after kate mckinnon get off the project. Talking about bad-bloodthe film is co-produced by Apple and Legendary Pictures, and could officiate as front runner in the Oscar race when it opens, just as it has happened with don’t look up.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.