Actress Jennifer Lawrence becomes a mother for the first time

The actress Jennifer Lawrence31, has had her first child with her husband, the American gallery owner Cooke Maroney, 37. The couple, who married in Rhode Island in October 2019, have always been very discreet about their private lives, so little is known about the new member of the family. It has been the TMT portal that has given the news of the birth although the exact day of birth and the sex of the newborn are unknown.

It was last September when the alarms went off about the pregnancy of the Oscar-winning actress. Some images published by the ‘Daily Mail’ of Lawrence wearing a tummy through the streets of New York

they left no room for doubt. The arrival of the baby puts the finishing touch to a relationship that began in June 2018 after being introduced by their mutual friend: Laura Simpson. They knew from the beginning that they loved each other and did not hesitate to get engaged eight months after they met.

A year later they were married at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport (Rhode Island) before the attentive gaze of 150 guests, including Nicole Richie, Kris Jenner and Adele.

For their honeymoon they chose Indonesia, in the impressive Nihi Sumba complex. They opted for the resort owner’s private home, dubbed “Mandaka.” Made up of five villas, a private pool, a spectacular open-air lounge and panoramic ocean views, among many other luxuries. The price of it amounts to 11,500 euros per night, permissible only for a small type of pockets.

In the past, the American actress had romantic relationships with fellow actor Nicholas Hoult, who has been seen in the “X-Men” saga, and with the director Darren Aronofsky, known for “Black Swan” (2010) and who worked with Lawrence in “Mother” (2017).

