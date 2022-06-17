A mysterious hatch has appeared in Fortnite that is generating all kinds of theories

You can’t get an idea of ​​what I like that Epic Games make some small movement in relation to Fortnite with which almost everyone goes crazy. And I don’t mean so much the announcement of amazing crossovers anymore like naruto return to battle royale with new skins of other characters, but to that kind of easter egg that allows us to make theories about what will happen in the game in the future.

And, precisely, the information that I bring you in this article has to do with the latter. Specifically, with an easter egg that has appeared in Season 3 of Fortnite and that was first shared by the insider known as EverydayFN. I leave you with all the details about him below so you can have the information at hand:

There is something concrete inside the new biome of the mushrooms of the map of Fortnite that is stirring up all kinds of theories

that is stirring up all kinds of theories In one of the lakes, we can find a secret hatch underwater ❗

❗ Many say that this points to the possible return of The Agency in Chapter 3 since it is very similar to the ones we could see in Chapter 2 of Fortnite ❓

since it is very similar to the ones we could see in Chapter 2 of ❓ this last would imply the return of Midas, since The Agency was its own side separate from the OI and the 7

since The Agency was its own side separate from the OI and the 7 Also, the fact that things from Chapter 2 Season 2 are being mixed up with things from a Season 3 could be a sign that Fortnite’s famous loop is starting to break

I will keep you informed of any other data that arises about this Fortnite easter eggbecause it promises to give a lot to talk about and my head has been crazy for days.