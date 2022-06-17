A Minecraft player creates Mario Kart cars in the game with this incredible result

The truth is that I am very happy to be able to tell you this. Why? Well because I am very fan of Minecraft and Mario Kart at the same time. Of course, it’s been a long time since I played the title of Mojang because I got bored of playing alone and I feel like playing multiplayer with someone more.

As for the game Nintendo, a couple of weeks ago I was having some good races with my girl and her family (my goodness, how they killed me).

Well, I’m going to stop telling you about my life because I didn’t come here for that either. The point is that even if you don’t play much Minecraft, yes, I love to tell you about their community because they do absolutely crazy things in the game.

Seriously, these people should consider studying engineering because they make masterpieces. Where do they get so much talent? Well, today I bring you other of those recreations and, as you may have guessed, It has to do with Mario Kart.

Mario Kart in Minecraft

Indeed, it has been through Reddit where the user Cirelectric You have shared your beautiful creation. I’ve been freaking out, so take a look to see if the same thing happens to you:

turns out has introduced several Mario Kart cars in Minecraft with a mod that he himself has created ❗️

with a mod that he himself has created ❗️ Not only that, but they can be ridden and can be raced perfectly with quite realistic physics ⭐️

perfectly with quite realistic physics ⭐️ He has even designed a circuit to run ✅

to run ✅ The best thing is that he has offered it to the community so that you can download it for free and play in full ✍️

in full ✍️ If you want to do it, click on this link ✅

What do you think of this wonderful mod? What I said in the subtitle is true, eh, for the record. I still reinstall Minecraft! I just need to find someone to play with