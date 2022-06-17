A millionaire business of Will Smith thanks to his slap to Chris Rock

THE NORTH Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 5:51 p.m.



The 2022 Oscar Awards gala has marked a before and after in the life of Will Smirh. The already famous slap of the actor to Chris Rock was an important change for the co-star of ‘The Men in Black’. To begin with, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood has banned him from all the events he organizes for the next ten years and several projects in which he was scheduled to appear have been suspended or canceled.

But not everything has been negative. There is especially a business that is leaving him millions of dollars after he also won the Oscar for best actor for the movie ‘The Williams Method’.

This episode in Will’s life has meant that sales of his autobiography, ‘Will’, have grown exponentially. Published in mid-2021, at the time it was the third best-selling book, but in a short time it dropped a lot, until what happened at the Oscars happened. The interpreter’s memoirs have once again been in the top sales in the country.

And in this book he talks about his harsh childhood, being subjected by his father, Willard Carroll Smith, an alcoholic man who ruthlessly beat his wife, Caroline Bright. Moreover, he even confessed his desire to kill him to stop his violence: «When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the head with such force that he collapsed. I saw her spit blood out of it. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am. One night, as he carefully led her from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. As a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when she was old enough, when she was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, she would kill him.”

Tyler Perry, an actor and who is friends with both Will Smith and Chris Rock, has spoken of what happened in an interview, saying, “I couldn’t believe I did it.” Perry was able to talk to him when it all happened, and has now said, “There’s a difference between comforting and calming, that’s number 1. And I left early to talk to Chris and make sure he was okay. It’s been really hard being friends with both of them,” he added.