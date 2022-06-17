A member of the WWE board of directors could have leaked the Vince McMahon scandal

Last night, the scandal of the alleged diversion of three million dollars by Vince McMahon shook all the media. Apparently, the businessman would have used that amount to keep a former employee with whom he had an affair silent, and the Wall Street Journal echoed this situation within WWE.

In accordance with Dave MeltzerWrestling Observer journalist, it is very possible that some member of the WWE board of directors leaked that information to the Wall Street Journal. These were his statements:

“Obviously, there’s the big question of ‘which board member leaked it?’ I mean, it’s a question, but I think it’s It was probably someone from the board. He could have been the person who let the rest of the board know and then leaked it to The Wall Street Journal, finding out the dates and everything and then being tipped off to the outside.

The fact that it’s being investigated and all, it seems to indicate that someone on the board did. And so if there are twelve people in there… Obviously, Vince didn’t do it, so you’re left with eleven people to watch. Anyway, he could be one of them, but we don’t have an answer.”

All this information has come to light just a few weeks after Stephanie McMahon, a member of the board, decided to take an indefinite break from WWE. Like Stephanie, Triple H and Nick Khan is also part of the WWE board of directors. for now, the media is waiting for news to emerge about the case and the investigation that is being carried out.

