A la Will Smith: Video shows Tom Hanks furious with a fan who got too close to his wife

One of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, either because of his long career with beloved characters or because of his closeness to fans, is Tom Hanks, who over the years has managed to win the affection of the public, and who constantly stays away from the scandals.

However, for everything there is a first time, and this was that of the actor who was involved in a fight against a fan outside a restaurant in New York. It all started when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were outside the compound, walking to their car.

At that moment a group of photographers and fans cornered them, although at first the actor felt disconnected from what was happening around him and was only walking, everything changed when his wife almost fell to the ground after a person would push

This provoked the wrath of the actor, who quite angrily yelled at those present to “back the fuck up!”, signaling with his hands for everyone to move back and give him and his wife space. . Given this, one of the fans present, a young man who apparently did not understand what was happening and was surprised by Hanks’s reaction, asked him why.

“For pushing my wife,” the actor replied, still furious, and then turned around and got into his car. After the accident, some of the paparazzi present wondered what people were doing, and apologized to the actor on behalf of everyone present for what had happened.