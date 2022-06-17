A bigger host than Will Smith to Chris Rock – Memento

It’s been a little over two months since the Oscars. Many people have already put aside Will Smith’s pitiful show with Chris Rock, as many more people will have forgotten even the winning movies. If that day it was difficult to find prominence for them, imagine now, with the inevitable passage of time in this era of “fast food” cultural consumption. The same happened to me. When I saw the gala and the nominations, I noticed a documentary short film that was competing for the statuette. Is named when we were stalkers (When We Were Bullies) and is about bullying. I had condemned him to oblivion until I chanced upon him the other day on HBO.

The plot is simple. The director of the documentary, Jay Rosenblatt, accidentally remembers an episode of bullying at his school, in which the entire class abused a student named Richard. Spitting, pushing, hitting… The whole class surrounds him to harass him. Apparently, 50 years later, remorse pushes him to make this cut and close the wound. As someone who has been bullied at school, I thought it was an interesting idea and one that could be healing, both for Richard and for the viewer.

But soon it goes awry. Turns out it’s more of a narcissistic exercise in atoning for her and the rest of the class’s guilt than repairing the damage done. In fact, the victim is the least of it. She doesn’t even come out talking. He only mentions an old letter in which he supposedly explains that he has been successful in life. Oh, sure! If he has been successful, that’s fine. It doesn’t matter how you felt that day and maybe many weeks (or years) later. It doesn’t matter if other people who are bullied don’t bounce back and don’t succeed and drag it down for life. If that person sends (I insist, supposedly) a letter in which he repairs everything and takes away iron from school abuse, all solved!

The rest of the short is just an excuse for a few people, who were classmates, to talk and point out how bad they did. In addition, with the usual taglines: he was a somewhat closed type, what we did was not to show our vulnerability, we let ourselves be carried away by the masses… They apologize but from the excuse. They really won’t even remember that fact because it didn’t mean anything to their lives. One more episode at school they wouldn’t even think about that weekend. In this part they also comment on the death of some of his classmates, which seems to make him sadder than the episode he is trying to narrate. Poor.

But when shame levels were almost at their maximum, the closure culminates the director’s strategic move. On the one hand, he interviews the teacher. An old woman who doesn’t remember anything and ends up justifying the little that the interviewer tells her, as if these are things that happen. In addition, narrating that one of his daughters committed suicide because they messed with her for being fat. But because of that fact they tiptoe very much, the director does not give it importance and they continue to play down the bullying.

And the sum of the embarrassment is the speech ending of the director/star/stalker. It turns out that he supports his act in which his brother died when he was little and perhaps that is why he took out his frustration and anger by harassing others. Oh poor thing. If in the end you will be the victim. In addition, she hopes that for Richard it has been a growth experience that shows how resilient human beings are. He excuses himself again saying that they were kids, that maybe he doesn’t remember and that, besides, he is a successful person. They even did the same thing right by hitting him and spitting on him!

To finish, he narrates a letter that he sends to Richard hoping that he will read it. Telling him that he didn’t want to include him as an adult (when he initially points out the contrary, ok), that he didn’t know how it would make him feel, that it really wasn’t a movie about him, but about stalkers, that everyone felt bad and wished him well. better. The culmination: Everyone carries the pain. HA!

In short, an embarrassing spectacle. For once a report of this type focuses on the harassers and not on the victim, it does so to prove their guilt, to take the iron out of harassment and to sell us that you can be a successful person without being affected. A narcissistic short film and a trap for the viewer. Maybe I’m just an indignant offended because I was Richard at school, but that he chose this to win an Oscar is a bigger shit than Will to Chris Rock. And I feel that there have been many of us who have received it.