A behavior analyst watched Amber Heard’s post-verdict interview: ‘She doesn’t believe what she says’

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard could have ended for the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean after the jury found in his favor. But not so for the actress, who after maintaining a severe secrecy on the subject gave his first interview to NBC. In dialogue with Savannah Guthrier, he commented on the jury’s decision and maintained that she “would keep her testimony until the day of her death.” During the week, there were several previews of the conversation that will be broadcast this Friday and Jesús Enrique Rosas, body language expertanalyzed the first segments. “There are rapid changes in emotions that are contradictory”he expressed.

Known as the “body language guy,” Rosas went ahead to evaluate in detail the gestures as well as the phrases that Heard said. “He went from sad to arrogant to sad again, and all in a matter of seconds”he stated.

Jesús Enrique Rosas, an expert in body language, analyzed Amber Heard in advance of the interview that the actress gave to NBC (Credit: Video capture / YouTube)

He also noticed the “rapid bursts of blinking indicating anxiety and a lack of facial synchronization between the upper and lower area of ​​the face.” He later added that the actress he tried to express emotions with his mouth, but his eyes did not convey them most of the time.

With more than half a million followers on YouTube, Rosas analyzed the two advances of the interview through explanations that exceeded an hour and a half of reproduction. The study of body language allows identifying inconsistencies in statements or testimonies. In addition, it is a tool that reveals what are the topics that trigger emotional reactionsto determine what really affects the person.

A body language expert analyzed Amber Heard’s mannerisms during her interview on NBC

In that sense, he explained that the behavior of the actress generated “severe doubts about the legitimacy of his words and if he really believed what he said”. However, she cautioned that some of “the words she said didn’t make sense” and that it could be due to “heavy editing” of the interview excerpts.

Since the start of the week NBC published some segments of the interview, which from the first moment generated expectation -and reactions- in social networks. During the conversation, Heard stated how freedom of expression for women was affected when her ex-husband was right in court.

Amber Heard’s first interview after the trial with Johnny Depp

At first, he referred to the attitude of the jury and expressed that he understood why they reached that verdict. “I do not blame them. Actually, I get it. Johnny is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor, ”said the actress.

In that sense, he also gave his opinion about a comment by Camille Vasquezthe actor’s lawyer, who expressed in court during the closing and conclusions that Heard gave “the performance of his life”. In response, the actress stated that during the six weeks that the oral phase of the trial lasted, she heard countless testimonies about her poor quality as an actress. “I’m a little confused as to how it could be both”he told Guthrier wryly.

The first two fragments of the conversation were broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and can be seen in full this Friday on DatelineNBC at 20.00 (US Eastern time).