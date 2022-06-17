8 free games and hundreds of demos to discover this weekend on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch

The heat continues, but also the good games available at no additional cost in computer and console stores.

A weekend arrives where the heat seems to want to continue being the protagonist, at least for a few more days, but where we have a lot of video games to discover thanks to the different stores, between free downloads, limited-time trials and the Steam Next Fest that returns once again with hundreds of demos. Difficult that between now and Sunday you don’t play a game with these free games.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

With a second installment with Vin Diesel shown in the past Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the saga is more topical than ever, which is why many have become curious to know about it. If so, we have very good news, you can get a copy of the first survival until June 19.

Type: Limited Time Trial

15 years are going to fulfill one of the sagas that has not accompanied the most in the pages of 3DJuegos. And from Ubisoft they have several actions to commemorate it. For example, offering a free trial weekend of Assassin’s Creed: Origins allowing users to learn about the origin of the Brotherhood in ancient Egypt.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Waiting for a second installment that seems to never want to arrive, we can never find its first installment in Xbox Free Game Days, a video game with which Techland made clear its mastery when developing this type of proposal, also sharing one of the most acclaimed announcement trailers in the industry.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We also have a test this weekend on Steam of GTFO, an extreme co-op shooter with hints of horror that alternates between suspense and more explosive action. After several months in stores, the proposal continues to add content that it wants to show to all the curious who have the courage to enter its world.

Type: Limited Time Trial

This captivating adventure follows the story of four intrepid fish friends who have been forcibly separated from their home, a pet store aquarium, beginning a journey where they will swim, fly, roll and swim. They will make their way from a remote county of England to the sea to live in freedom.

Type: Demo Release

With the Capcom Showcase from midnight Monday to Tuesday we had a new trailer for this Monster Hunter Rise expansion that now, both on PC and Nintendo Switch, wants to show players its cards with a taste of its single player action and multiplayer, with seven missions and various monsters to hunt.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

We do not forget the Epic Games Store. The store faithfully follows its commitment to gifts and this time invites us to get a combination of Portal, Zelda and Metroid where you can freely explore a vast interconnected world, solving puzzles along the way and defeating monsters.

Type: Limited Time Trial

New Nintendo Switch Online sample game. The subscription service rewards its users with an invitation to try one of those indie adventures capable of becoming a phenomenon: Stardew Valley. Something more than a colorful farm simulator that Japanese console players will be able to enjoy this weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

June is Pride Month, and Microsoft wanted to join the celebration by giving away a narrative adventure starring a transgender character. It is a video game signed by Dontnod Entertainment, authentic experts in the genre, where you travel to an Alaskan town in a story full of feelings.

Steam Next Fest [PC]

Type: Hundreds of demos to try

This week with Steam we also suggest you take a look at the dozens of demos available for your enjoyment in the PC video game market, many of them about some of the most interesting adventures to be released on the computer in the coming months. With so many trial versions, fun is guaranteed.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

