5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio Today he may be one of the best-known actors of his generation, but I’ll tell you in advance that you may not know everything about him despite being his biggest fan. This interpreter, whom I met with titanica either Romeo and Julietalways has been very careful with his private lifeso I have investigated in depth to find 5 curiosities that will satisfy your interest in it.

The origin of Leonardo DiCaprio’s name

His mother wanted him to be called Leonard because while I was pregnant, at the same time that I saw a picture of DaVinci, the baby gave his first kick. Leonardo, for the artist; Y DiCaprio because his father was surnamed as he was of Neapolitan origin.

The languages ​​Leonardo DiCaprio speaks (fluently)

In addition to English, of course, Leonardo DiCaprio is also fluent in German and Italian. Which is the reason? His mother is German, and when he was little he lived for a time with his maternal grandparents. For his part, Leo’s father is Italian (from Naples), which is why he defends himself perfectly in this language.

What happened to Leonardo DiCaprio’s haircut

Never before has a hairstyle been as controversial as that of Leonardo Dicaprio: the actor provoked the Taliban militia arrested 28 hairdressers in Kabul for having cut the hair of several people in the ‘Western’ style. This cut was none other than the one worn by the interpreter in titanica.

The disease of Leonardo DiCaprio that you did not know

What if I told you that Leonardo DiCaprio has suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder since he was little? Yes, the also known as OCD. And in particular, his particular ‘obsession’ is to open and go through doors. Luckily, it’s not something that affects her career, and she’s learned to live with it over the years.

Its REAL connection with the Titanic

Finally, you should know that both he and Kate Winslet financially helped Millvina Deanthe last living survivor of the sinking of the titanica. They did it while they were shooting the movie, and when they got the news that this woman was living badly with the little money that she got from her by selling possessions related to the tragedy.