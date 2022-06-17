5 refreshing movies you can watch to escape the heat wave

The heat wave affecting Spain has caused thermometers to reach unusual figures before the arrival of summer. In the absence of a place to take a good dip, a good way to combat the high temperatures is on streaming platforms. These offer refreshing movies like the ones we collect below, which transport viewers to less warm settings.

Baywatch: Baywatch (2017)

Rescuers Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) Y Matt Brody (Zac Efron) are the protagonists of this film adaptation of the series The Baywatch. The two have very different personalities, but they must join forces to face criminals who threaten to destroy the bay where they work. Two of the most famous actors in original fiction, Pamela Anderson Y David Hasselhoffparticipate in this film. can be seen in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Y hbo max.

Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice (2013)

A trip to the snowy kingdom of Arendellehome of the princesses elsa Y Anna, it can be a good way to fight the heat wave. This animated classic from Disney captivated children and adults with its magical story, the icy powers of one of its protagonists and its famous songs, among which is let go (let it go in English). The film and its sequel are part of the catalog of Disney+.

Subzero (2021)

Xavier Gutierrez (the minimal island) plays in this thriller the driver of an armored van that transports prisoners. His vehicle is broken into on a winter night with negative temperatures. He will have to defend himself from the attackers and also from the inmates he is transporting. Netflix is the platform that offers this title.

The Beach (2000)

Leonardo Dicaprio I played in this film Richard, a young American with a desire for adventure. The protagonist arrives in Thailand and embarks on a search for a hidden beach, although the path to this paradisiacal place is fraught with danger. The film can be found at Disney+.

Shark (1975)

steven spielberg triumphed with this summer horror feature film that marked a before and after in the history of commercial cinema. The director caused many people not to see the beaches in the same way again. The plot of the film focuses on the attacks of a ferocious white shark on the bathers of a small American town. An oceanographer and the local police chief team up to hunt him down. This classic, which won three Oscaris available in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Y filmin.