5 reasons to watch ‘The Black Phone’ with Ethan Hawke

After several years of absence, Scott Derrickson is back in terror with The Black Phone, his most recent film starring Ethan Hawke as the sadistic The Grabber, a serial killer who puts a small town in Denver in check in the 70s.

The Black Phone will be released in Mexico on June 23, but we can tell you that It is one of the best movies of what is going in this 2022. And not only within the genre, but on the billboard in general to give a 180 degree turn to the plots of the supernatural to deliver an intense, terrifying and hopeful story.

It is one of the unmissable titles. So if you don’t know anything about The Black Phone, here we tell you some highlights of the film to convince you to see it (for non-horror fans) and recognize it as one of the best films in recent years (for movie lovers).

Poster for ‘The Black Phone’ / Photo: Universal Pictures

Scott Derrickson: Horror and the MCU

Scott Derrickson’s filmography is relatively short, and has focused on the horror genre with some of the most prominent films in recent years such as Emily Rose’s exorcism (2005) and Sinister (2012)the latter considered the most terrifying movie of all time according to science (here we tell you).

But without a doubt, his point of greatest popularity came in 2016 with the first installment of Benedict Cumberbach as Doctor Strangewhich confirmed the effectiveness of the strategy of Marvel Studios to select genre directors for their huge productions (Chloe Zhao is another great example.)

Ethan Hawke in ‘Sinister’ / Photo: Summit Entertainment

So after nearly 8 years out of horror (his last was in 2014), Derrickson decided to return in 2021 with The Black Phonewhich brings together the same team of Sinister with a screenplay by C. Robert Cargill, production by Jason Blum and starring Ethan Hawke.

The dumbbell that the four achieved in 2012, resulted in a resounding success that is repeated with even greater relevance this 2022 with the premiere of The Black Phone where they give us a highly personal film that exploits the director’s experience with the narrative of terror. And at the same time, an emotional and thoughtful story that has surprised audiences.

Ethan Hawke in ‘The Black Phone’/Photo: Universal Pictures

The Joe Hill Adaptation

In 2005, Joe Hill (son of Stephen King), published the book 20th Century Ghosts which contained several horror short stories that included “The BlackPhone”, the most popular to date. Here he introduced us to John Finney, a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped in the 1970s by a guy known as Al who dresses as a clown to attract his victims.

John is locked in a basement where we only find a black phone disconnected, but which receives calls from beyond. As John picks up the phone, he hears the voices of the previous victims, those children who were killed at Al’s hands.

Mason Thames as Finney Shaw in ‘The Black Phone’ / Photo: Universal Pictures

Derrickson and Cargill adaptation shows some changes in the story between details that respect the original plot. However, as we mentioned, The Black Phone is a more personal film as it also integrates some experiences of the director after his childhood in North Denver in the ’70s.

In the film, the name of the protagonist is Finney Shaw, and lives with his sister Gwen and his father, an alcoholic. Finney is a shy boy, and at school he is physically abused by a group of bullies. The town is at the mercy of a subject who has kidnapped several children. The media calls him The Grabber.

One day, Finney meets The Grabber (who looks like a wizard), and is taken to a basement where there is only a black telephone on the wall that is unplugged. But Finney hears it ring, and when he answers, he recognizes the voice of one of the town’s lost children. This gives rise to several calls that can help you get out alive.

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke always refused to play a villainWell, I thought that if you did it right, people’s perceptions of him would change forever. He gave as an example Jack Nicholson and the way the audience perceived it after The Shining. So he decided not to get involved with these characters.

However, this 2022 broke its rule, and we first saw it as the malevolent Arthur Harrow in Moon Knightbut only to make way for The Grabber in The Black Phone, a sadistic serial killer who kidnaps children in a small community in Denver.

Photo: Universal Pictures

The character uses a divided mask (which varies between interactions) that shows his forehead and eyes, or his mouth, but never his full face. So that Hakwe used his voice and his hands to give us one of his most impressive performances. The Grabber is unpredictable, sometimes approaching his victims with an uncanny care that actually hides an extremely threatening demeanor. Again…it’s terrifying.

What makes this character so impressive is that we never know anything about its history, and his only appearances are while interacting with his victim. The movie (luckily) does not take the time to explain the context of The Grabber, and that gives the audience fewer tools to connect with him. The result is sensational since we have the same amount of information as their victims.

Ethan Hawke as The Grabber / Photo: Universal Pictures

Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw

It is fair to say that Ethan Hawke is not the protagonist of the story, but he is the trigger in the plot. to the center of The Black Phone there is the character of Finney Shaw accompanied by Gwen. Both children carry the full emotional load of the story, especially when they find themselves in different environments of violence: at home, at school and on the streets.

Mason Thames has few credits

Madeleine McGraw

Finney and Gwen Shaw from ‘The Black Phone’ / Photo: Universal Pictures

The Legend of Tom Savini

As we told you, the character of The Grabber uses a mask that shows different variants. You can smile or show sadness. It also reveals different parts of Ethan Hawke’s face such as the forehead and eyes, or just the mouth. At no time is the meaning revealed to us or why he decides to change.

Well, the mask was created by the legendary Tom Savini, artists, makeup artist and actor. Savini is responsible for iconic images in films such as Creepshow, Friday the 13th either manic. The work of this artist is so impressive because he participated in the Vietnam War as a photographer.

So on several occasions he has said that incorporates that visceral and grotesque imagery that he captured with his camera, for his work on makeup and special effects. For The Black Phone there is no exception. So get ready to see The Grabber’s skin on Halloween.

Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames as The Grabber and Finney in ‘The Black Phone’ / Photo: Universal Pictures

