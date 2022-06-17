5 movies and series to discover Sydney Sweeney beyond Cassie in ‘Euphoria’

‘The White Lotus’ (2021)

One of the best comedies of 2021, The White Lotusoffered to sydney sweeney the opportunity to embody a girl, Olivia, the epitome of those young women with cultural capital and potential who look down on anyone who has not attended an Ivy League university. At a luxury resort in Hawaii, the Mossbacher family – successful mother, failed father, estranged son and Olivia – face a vacation that no one seems to want to be on. The role of Sydney Sweeney is to frame, but watch out for those of Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge or Murray Bartlet.

An image from ‘The White Lotus’ HBO

‘Open Wounds’ (2018)

Perhaps the most complicated role in Sydney Sweeney’s career, that of Alice in Open wounds, was quite an interpretive challenge for the actress. A drama starring Patricia Clarkson and Amy Adams It was the perfect vehicle for the young actress to shine. Her character is a girl with a tendency to depression and inflicting injuries, so the interpreter delved into the diaries of some other women with these problems. In addition, she had to deeply work on her bond with Camille, the role that Adams plays in this production.

‘Under Silver Lake’ (2018)

David Robert Mitchell directed It Follows in 2014 and received unanimous applause from critics. Four years later she took over What hides Silver Lakean acid film that portrays like few others what it really means to live in the most hipster when you have the aspiration to succeed. That’s what Sweeney’s character knows a lot about, whose name in the credits is Rising Star. A girl who seeks life in the worst ways imaginable to achieve her dream of being famous. Few things are likely to be clear by the end of this film, but it’s a different experience, that’s for sure.

An image from ‘Under Silver Lake’ Everett Collection/Cordon Press

‘Everything sucks’ (2018)

It is one of the best valued adolescent fictions of Netflix and some of the first on-screen work for Sydney Sweeney. The actress brings Emaline to life in this story divided into ten chapters that reflects how two groups of teens misfits, those from the audiovisual group and those from the theater group, face each other. A way of approaching the transition to maturity – or a title coming of ageas the genre is known in recent years – completely different and that puts the usually forgotten characters of this type of series at the center.