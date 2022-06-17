3 years of a hug: The recognition between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry | Music

On June 17, 2019, Taylor Swift’s You Need To Calm Down video premiered on YouTubehis most political and vindictive song to date, both in defense of the rights of the LGTB collective and of the women who are part of the music industry.

The song, which was full of messages directed towards the haters of these groups, featured in his video clip with the participation of a lot of public figures from the LGBT community, from singers and drag queens to actors and presenters. In addition, Taylor Swift ended the video asking her fans to sign a petition that demanded that the Senate debate the Equality Act and, therefore, the existence of laws that treat all Americans equally regardless of their gender identity. , sexual orientation and ethnicity.

We talked about all this previously in an article that collected the different moments in which Taylor Swift had positioned herself as an LGTB ally. However, the hug that occurs in the video clip between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift marks another historic event in the career of the two artists: their reconciliation after 7 years at odds. The peace treaty after the war. We review this story of lights and shadows below.

The beginnings

Both Katy Perry and Taylor Swift achieved international success within the music industry in the late 2000s., in 2008, a year in which Katy Perry released her album One Of The Boys, which we can consider her debut album, which included the hits I Kiss A Girl and Hot N Cold; and Taylor Swift released Fearless, her second studio album, which contained what is perhaps one of her best-known songs in the world: Love Story.

Since the beginning, Both singers began a beautiful friendship that they shared on social networks, allowing themselves to be photographed together at the different events and awards they attended. and, even, sharing the stage, since Katy Perry attended one of the concerts of the Fearless tour in which she sang her anthem Hot N Cold with Tennessee.

the problems begin

Although everything seemed to be going smoothly in the relationship between these two friends, everything starts to go wrong around the year 2013. Previously, at the end of 2012, Taylor Swift had released her fourth album, Red, with which she would go on tour for more than a year, from March 13, 2013 to June 12, 2014. That same year, Katy Perry would begin her Prismatic World Tour, which would begin in May 2014 and run through mid-2015.

When do the problems start then? On the few occasions in which they have been asked individually about the confrontation between the two, they have taken balls out, without giving hardly any explanations about the origin of this conflict, which seems to stem from a misunderstanding that was never resolved.

The official version explains that during Taylor Swift’s Red Tour, the singer had a team of dancers who would have accompanied Katy Perry during the California Dreams Toursome dancers who in 2013 were available to tour with Taylor but at one point they had to leave the stage to prepare for the Katy Perry tour concerts.

Both Katy Perry and Taylor Swift seem to be aware that these movements between the teams of dancers are going to take place when, at the moment of truth, everything explodes. In an interview in 2014 Taylor Swift speaks to The Rolling Stone about a boycott of the Red Tour by the singer of Roar, who would have tried to steal the dancerswhile Katy Perry’s circles call her paranoid with a clear goal of ruining her career.

very direct hints

In September 2014, Katy Perry writes a tweet in which she refers to Taylor Swift as a “Regina George dressed as a lamb” before the imminent release of the album 1989where Taylor Swift includes the song Bad Blood, in which she talks about a friendship ruined by a deep betrayal.

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

During 2015, two events should be highlighted in this tug-of-war. On the one hand, Katy Perry’s Super Bowl, where the Californian “mocks” Taylor Swift by dressing her dancers in the swimsuit for which Taylor had been criticized in the media; and on the other, the 2015 VMAs, where Taylor Swift launches with Kendrick Lamar the video clip of Bad Blood, where the one from Tennessee presents her side: Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delavinge and Zendaya (among others). Implying that, since then, there are two different sides and the conflict rises above the two singers.

2016

2016 was without a doubt one of the worst personal and professional years for Taylor Swift.. The drop in his reputation as a result of a video leaked by kim kardashian during his confrontation with kanye-west around the Famous song, for which the whole world fell on him and received a brutal harassment in social networks where she was constantly associated with the snake emoji, was accompanied by the breakup with singer Calvin Harris.

Earlier that year, the two had composed the hit that sings Rihanna This Is What You Came For, in whose credits Swift appears using a pseudonym so as not to reveal her identity. However, after her breakup with the musician, this information comes to light, and Calvin Harris launches some tweets in which he directly confronts her, accusing her of having tried to bring Katy Perry down: “I know you’re not on tour anymore and you need someone to try and bury like Katy, but I’m not that guy, sorry. I wont allow it“.

All this made Taylor Swift disappear from the public spotlight for almost a year, until the launch of Reputation, a moment in which most of the people who had been part of her side cast her aside.

swiss, swiss

In this hiatus of the singer, Katy Perry collaborates with Calvin Harris on the song Feels shortly after launching what would be the first single from his album Witness, Swiss, Swiss (in a clear reference to Taylor’s last name), with a video clip in which it reflects a basketball game between Los Tigres (which represents her for her song Roar), and Los Lobos (disguised as lambs) who represented Taylor Swift .

Swift’s last notable move would be her return with the album Reputation and the song Look What You Made Me Do, where she she was once again the owner of her narrative and appropriated the images and insults with which they had been harassing her for more than a year.

The reconciliation

This spiral of hatred between the two singers, however, came to an end in May 2018, when on the opening night of the Reputation Stadium Tour Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift an olive branch and a letter of apology that the singer herself shared through her Instagram Stories.

4 years ago, today, Katy Perry sent a Literal Olive Branch and letter to Taylor Swift during the opening night of “reputation Stadium Tour”.

pic.twitter.com/wwomriOS5A — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 8, 2022

From then until the public moment when we see the hug in You Need To Calm Down, there were clues that the two saw each other thanks to their social media posts. Some cookies made by Taylor Swift on Katy’s Instagram under the caption: “Peace at last” they were his personal alternative to the Treaty of Versailles to sign the end of this war.

Beyond the hug, moreover, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have supported each other in the important moments that followed: Taylor Swift wore a daisy sweater for the premiere of Katy Perry’s single Daisies, made a blanket to give to the daughter of the singer once gave birth, and Katy Perry, for her part, has been very supportive of the other in their struggle to re-record their albums and own their masters. A mutual admiration, finally, that left behind any conflict between the two to, as the song from You Need To Calm Down says, stop comparing and obsessing over the lives other people lead.