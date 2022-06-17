15 things you can do for free in London

London It is certainly an expensive city to The tourismHowever, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy its beauty and history on a budget.

Follow this little guide and visit some of the most iconic places Of the call “Square Mile” either “Square mile”which is so named colloquially because its surface is around 1 square mile or 2.6 square kilometers.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Of course, no matter how much you prepare your pocket to travel to ukone thing that you should also consider is to take an umbrella with you, because you do not know when it can rain.

15 places for free in London

1.Sky Garden

It is located in one of the newest skyscrapers in the city, known for its peculiar figure similar to walkie talkiethe garden has a 360 degree viewpoint, where you can see the wonderful city of London.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

In the garden you will find two restaurants and three separate drinks bars to enjoy with your friends, family, partner or by yourself.

The viewpoint is completely free, all you have to do is make a reservation on their website, we recommend you make your reservation days in advance so you don’t miss out on this great experience.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

To get there you can take the Circle or District subway lines and get off at Monument Station.

2. Abbey Road Crossing

For fans of the famous British band the Beatles this location is a must because it is the place of the cover of his album “Abbey Road”.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

This zebra crossing is located at the intersection of Grove End Road and Abbey Road. The nearest tube station is Saint Johns Wood Station on the Jubilee line, if you prefer you can take the number 139 bus towards Golders Green.

3. The British Museum

This museum is one of the most visited and important places in the city of London, it has galleries about the human being, history, archeology and art from all over the world. It has a collection of Egyptian mummies, a Moai from Easter Island, the Aztec double-headed serpent and many more.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

In order to enter the British Museum you need to make a reservation on its website, keep in mind that the last entry time is at 4pm.

Sometimes it has galleries or exhibitions with a cost, we recommend that you visit its website to see what galleries or exhibitions are on display and if you are interested you can pay your ticket in advance.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

4. Victoria & Albert Museum

Located in South Kensington it is a museum dedicated to fine and decorative arts. It has a permanent exhibition of more than 2.8 million objects including fabrics, jewelry, sculptures, paintings, ceramics and a copy of Michelangelo’s David.

In this museum it is not necessary to make a reservation but we recommend you wear comfortable shoes because it is a long tour, you can take up to a whole day visiting the corners of this wonderful museum established in a beautiful Victorian building.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

The nearest tube station is South Kensington on the Circle, District and Piccadilly lines. As for buses, you can get there by taking numbers 14, 49, 70, 74, 345, 360, 414, 430 and C1.

5. Natural History Museum

Located across from the Victoria & Albert Museum, this museum was built between 1873 and 1880 to house a collection of skeletons, plants, fossils, and geology.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

You can find different sections but the most outstanding are: dinosaurswhere you will see life-size recreations of the different dinosaurs; mammalsyou will be able to observe fossils and dissected mammals or recreations, the most impressive is a recreation of a blue whale that decorates the ceiling of the room and “The internal force”, whose purpose is to show how earthquakes and volcanic explosions are produced.

Do not forget to make your reservation and wear comfortable shoes to enjoy a fun afternoon.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

6. Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace

The Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace is an event not to be missed.

The Queen’s Guard It is divided into two detachments, one is in charge of the security of Buckingham Palace and St. James’s Palace. The guards who take part in the changing of the guard wear their traditional red robes and bearskin helmets, if you visit England during the winter you will see them wearing a gray uniform, which is the winter uniform.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

The changing of the guard takes place every other day at 10:45 a.m. We recommend arriving early so you can get a better view.

7.Imperial War Museum

The Imperial War Museum is housed in the former Bethlem Mental Hospital and has collections including official documents, video and photographic material, military vehicles, aircraft and military weaponry with a special focus on the wars in which the UK has fought. participated.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

The most remarkable thing about this museum are the personal experiences of the soldiers who participated in the different wars and the civilians who suffered the consequences of these same wars, recorded in videos, audios and writings.

As in the vast majority of museums in this city, it is necessary to make a reservation on their website and admission is completely free.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

8. The National Gallery

The National Gallery of London exhibits more than 2,300 paintings of European origin, among which stand out: Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, Leonardo DaVinci’s The Virgin of the Rocks and Monet’s Water Lily Pond.

The entrance to the gallery is completely free but reservations must be made on their website.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

9. Tate Modern

The British National Museum of Modern Art is located on the banks of the River Thames and is considered one of the most visited modern art museums in the world.

It exhibits works by artists such as Picasso, Salvador Dalí and Andy Warhol. Even if you are not a fan of modern art, you cannot miss it as it is one of the main attractions of the city.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

As well as the building once being the Bankside Power Station, it offers one of the best views of the River Thames and St. Paul’s Cathedral. To be able to enter you need to make a reservation, because although the entrance is completely free, it has a limited quota for each hour.

10. Southbank

The South Bank is undoubtedly an essential destination when visiting London, as it is located on the banks of the River Thames, and has a perfect view of the Elizabeth Tower, better known as Big Ben, the most famous clock in the world, and the London Eye.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

You can enjoy a nice walk in this area, where you will find a variety of restaurants and ideal spots for you to take pictures to immortalize your trip.

You can also find the ticket offices to buy your tickets to get on the London Eye or enter the London Aquarium. It is a place that you will undoubtedly enjoy in company or by yourself.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

11.Hyde Park

It is the largest royal park in London and adjoins Kensington Gardens. It is considered as one of the largest urban parks in the world and is located in the center of London.

It is the perfect place to spend an incredible day with your friends, partner or alone if you wish. You can go boating, biking, rollerblading, having a picnic, walking, listening to some local artists, poets, etc.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

You can find the statue of Achilles, a fountain in memory of Princess Diana and many other sculptures, it is undoubtedly a place that you cannot miss.

12.Notting Hill

This area located in the west of London is best known for the Portobello Road market, its colorful houses and the carnival that takes place on the last weekend of August.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Notting Hill has become a must see place for The Notting Hill Bookshop and the house with the blue door located at 280 Westbourne Park Road, famous for the film starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Rant called “A Place Called Notting Hill”.

It is full of restaurants and boutiques that you will certainly enjoy browsing.

13. Piccadilly Circus and Oxford St.

Picadilly Circus is the favorite place for Londoners and tourists as a meeting point because in the surroundings of this square you can find a large number of places of leisure and entertainment, such as: restaurants, theaters, shops, pubs, cinemas, etc.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

It is best known for the Eros fountain and the illuminated signs that surround the square.

Oxford Street is the most emblematic commercial street in London and the ideal place to go shopping.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

This street has more than 300 stores in its 2.5 km length, you can find the Oxford Circus intersection which is the intersection of Oxford St and Regent St.

These two places are a must if you want a night full of fun.

14. Primrose Hill

Primrose Hill is located on a hill with a magnificent view of the city, in its surroundings you can find a large number of restaurants and cafes.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

It is the ideal place to have a date with your partner or an afternoon with friends enjoying the views that this hill offers you, if you wish you can walk to Camden Town and have a dinner in one of its many restaurants or go for a beer at the pubs that are there.

15. Platform 9 3/4

For Harry Potter fans, Platform 9 3/4 is a must see. It is located inside King’s Cross railway station between platforms 9 and 10.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

You will be able to take pictures on the platform with a wand that the employees will provide you, as well as buy some souvenirs in the store that is located right next to the platform.

Be sure to try the butterbeer!

These are just some of the places you can go for free, download the app CityMapper So that you can move more easily, we recommend that you walk around the city, you will find incredible places that are not on this list and that you will surely love.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Bonus tip: Buy one oyster-card, you can recharge it per week, month or simply recharge more money, it will help you move around the city with ease, taking the subway or buses. If you are staying in the center of London, you can recharge from zone 1 to 3 and it will help you reach the most visited and important places in the city.

might interest you