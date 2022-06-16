You never have to watch a Nicolas Cage movie, do you?

ECB rate hike, gasoline for three euros a liter, Russia winning the war, inflation at 8%, stagnant salaries, Algeria and Morocco touching their noses, ‘Survivors’ that doesn’t end, Bertín Osborne’s tour. What else can happen to us? Well, it has happened to us: Nicolas Cage (a meme turned actor) premieres a movie.

As if that were not enough, he is Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage (this is only surmountable when he coincided with another titan? of acting such as John Travolta in that monstrosity called ‘Face to face’ in 1997). ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’ is perfectly described by the second word of its title.

Behind the mask of a transgressive and demystifying comedy, which twists and reinterprets Hollywood stereotypes about stars in decline and meaningless action movies, in reality only Cage’s umpteenth mistake is hidden. Here the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola (sometimes genetics plays these dirty tricks), plays himself as a famous actor gone to hell who has to return to the BBC circuit (weddings, baptisms and communions) to get some money . But going to a drug trafficker’s birthday party gets him into a mess from which, of course, he can only get out shooting. I suppose that if there is justice in the world, it will suffer the same fate as another film that comes to mind in which reality and cinema collided, ‘The last great hero’ (1993), another bad joke from a bad humorist.

‘ We will not kill each other with pistols’ has the vocation of a generational portrait of the current Spanish thirtysomethings. Young adults who are not aware that they are already young adults. Victimized by themselves, with the permanent complaint in their mouths about their bad luck and a woke conscience, they are not good meat for parody, too self-aware. Nothing to do with the short and mustachioed Spaniards of the Spanish Landistas.

A group of these specimens are summoned to eat rice on a hot summer day, with Ingrid García Jonsson playing the pretended leader who tries to rediscover her friends after many years, although in reality what she is trying to do is recover her lost youth. The setting is like that of the town festivals in the fun ‘Cousins’ (2011) but with the light transcendence of the stupendous ‘Little unimportant lies’ (2010). Marta Ripoll directs without finding the rhythm, and fails to make her trailer minimally attractive, and I love movies that allow us to dream that the nights of San Juan are still magical.

Taking advantage of the summer and vacations of our children, Pixar returns to the fray, but not to reinvent itself or restart its enormous talent and get out of its comfort zone, in which they are so comfortable lately, but to make a prequel to the wonderful ‘ Toy story’ with one of its two protagonists, Buzz Lightyear.

Here we are told, with his usual visual virtuosity (if I’m talking about that and not about the originality of the plot, suspect), the birth of that hero and the space adventures he ran and that made him worthy of being in the elite corps of Andy’s favorite toys. A delight for the eyes and a very worthy job if it weren’t for the fact that we always expect more from the production company that once again defined the terms of animated film, Pixar. My advice is that, whether you go to the cinema or not, you see the best of all, that masterpiece called ‘Toy story 3’.

The goodness has a new version in the always guilty France, and lately they dedicate themselves to capturing it in their cinema as if they were going to clean some indelible stain, such as that of ‘The Canterville Ghost’. In ‘The kitchen brigade’ she is a chef with a lot of smoke and little humor, who only finds a job in the canteen of a shelter for minors. You already know what happens. From misunderstanding and antipathy, she moves on to empathy and social decompression. The boys collaborate with her, she gives them a future, and everyone is happy and they ate partridges.

The highlight of the week is the amazing fact that only two titles have captured 87% of the box office in Spanish cinemas last weekend. You don’t have to be very smart to know what they are. And it is that the military fighters and the revived dinosaurs are unbeatable by themselves, but it also helps that no one has presented them battle with any powerful feature film. Someone is already wondering if there is no longer hope for the cinema in which it does not consume popcorn. That you have a week, and a night of San Juan (I remind you that it is the one that goes from 23 to 24), of cinema.