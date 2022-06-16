You need to see the surprising physical change of Cameron Diaz: the most natural beauty

Cameron Diaz She is one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood, even though she is not seen as much now as in the past. Her face is coveted by the American film and television industry, but since 2014 we have not seen her in any film: she was in Sex Tape: Something Happens in the Clouda rather pitiful comedy that belies how great she is.

Why am I talking about Cameron Diaz today? You may ask yourself this question, and the answer is simple: the actress has spoken throughout her career about the reification to which it has been subjected, and this is something that has wanted to nip in the bud by betting on the most natural beauty. For this reason I am going to analyze his physical change, and I would like you to read some of his very interesting statements afterwards.

The most surprising physical change of Cameron Diaz

Did you know that Cameron Diaz is only 49 years old? Yes, and it is that although in 1994 we saw her together with Jim Carrey in The maskI was very young there and a long time has passed since then:

three decades in which the physical change has not only been good, but has even been for the better : a mature face, full of beauty, and for which the cinema has been surrendered even after his retirement. ✅

: a mature face, full of beauty, and for which the cinema has been surrendered even after his retirement. ✅ His natural smile has not changed at all. It is the characteristic touch of him, and the aspect by which everyone falls at his feet. ✅

Returning to the statements that I have advanced before, Do you know that Cameron Diaz left the cinema because she wanted to take care of herself? After releasing 3 lousy movies in the same year (Sex Tape, There are no two without three Y annie), he preferred to leave the industry and focus on what is truly interesting: his life.

That proliferation of meaningless roles came in the last part of his filmography: “I have been a victim of objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected“Everyone cared about her physical appearance and compared her to other actresses, so before it was too late, the industry left in time.