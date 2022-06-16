WWE: False information about Kevin Dunn is published

According to information published by PWInsider.comthe information that has been published about the WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn, is totally false. The rumors that transpired accuse the manager of carrying out operations that involve him in insider trading.

As much as Dunn is the Executive Director and Head of Global TV Distribution at WWEAccording to a list that was checked by the media, the former wrestler has not been part of the WWE Board of Directors for several years, so the rumor towards his person can be refuted with this information.

This generates that not part of the investigation that the WWE Board is carrying out towards Vince McMahon (the major implicated in the case of diversion of funds by the owner of the company). The other members of the WWE board have their accounts restricted until a clarification is reached.

Kevin Dunn, who has sold WWE shares since favorable numbers came out in the last economic report, would not be affected, since could make use of his freedom to sell the shares of the company at his pleasure. Those who are prohibited from these freedoms, if they want to do so, must wait for corporate approval before selling.

