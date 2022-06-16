Will Smith’s luxury motor home

It seems that if we talk about housing, celebrities do not skimp on expenses. Whether it’s a huge mansion in California or as in the case of Will Smitha luxurious motor home. Yes, this actor who recently won the Oscar and was involved in the controversy with Chris Rock, basically has a mansion on wheels Dressing room, cinema and even a steam room are some of the amenities that you can find in this unusual home.

Why have a mobile home?

It is not uncommon for families in USA have one trailer to travel around the country, but most of them are likely to be much more austere than those of Will Smith. Then why have such a large and luxurious mobile home? The actor is said to have purchased this mobile home in the early 2000s to have a more comfortable place to stay in the shooting days. According to several people, Will Smith decided to call her “TheHeat”.

In order for this house to really meet all the needs of the actor, the company Anderson Mobile Estates was in charge of making all the necessary modifications to this vehicle of about 1,205 square feetIt’s that it has two floors.

The luxurious mobile home

As we mentioned, this house has two floors, in addition to being able to extend to be higher and wider. As for its distribution, it consists of 3 rooms. The first is the kitchen, which is fully equipped, has granite countertops, running water and a full size refrigerator.

Then there’s the dressing room, which Will Smith uses while filming his movies. This consists of a space with television, closets with wood type finishes and a small sofa with leather seats. The bathroom, on the other hand, has all the necessary amenities, it even has a steam showerwhich has a glass door that turns opaque at the push of a button.